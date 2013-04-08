Edition:
Building collapse in Thane.

<p>A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A boy who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, lies on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A man who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, lies on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, lies on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A boy, who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, cries in pain as he lies on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A local resident stands on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers and local residents gather around the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A man carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A rescue worker places the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble on a stretcher, a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers scour through the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>A rescue worker watches as others scour the rubble of a collapsed residential building in search of survivors, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers use a cutting tool to search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers carry a body from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers gather around the body of a man who was trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers carry a child who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Local residents gather to watch rescue and recovery operations at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>The foot of a victim is seen as their body lies in an ambulance after being recovered from the rubble of a collapsed residential building, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. EUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry the body of a victim across the rubble after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble 36 hours after the collapse of a residential building, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers watch as rubble is shifted by earthmoving equipment at the site of the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry the body of a victim across the rubble after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

<p>Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry the body of a victim across the rubble after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Monday, April 08, 2013

