Building collapse in Thane.
A rescue worker carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, lies on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, lies on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, lies on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy, who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, cries in pain as he lies on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue worker takes a break on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed residential building for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A local resident stands on the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers and local residents gather around the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man carries the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker places the body of a child who was recovered from the rubble on a stretcher, a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers scour through the rubble of a collapsed residential building during a search for survivors in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rescue worker watches as others scour the rubble of a collapsed residential building in search of survivors, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use a cutting tool to search for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a residential building collapsed in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a body from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers gather around the body of a man who was trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers carry a woman who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers carry a child who survived from a collapsed residential building in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Local residents gather to watch rescue and recovery operations at the site of a collapsed residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The foot of a victim is seen as their body lies in an ambulance after being recovered from the rubble of a collapsed residential building, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. EUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry the body of a victim across the rubble after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble 36 hours after the collapse of a residential building, in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers watch as rubble is shifted by earthmoving equipment at the site of the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry the body of a victim across the rubble after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry the body of a victim across the rubble after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
