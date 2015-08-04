Building collapse near Mumbai
Rescuers hold a cat which was rescued at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media...more
Rescuers hold a cat which was rescued at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media...more
A rescuer watches as others use excavators to scour the debris to look for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building...more
Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local...more
Rescuers watch as others use excavators to scour the debris to look for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed...more
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported....more
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported....more
Rescuers watch as others use excavators to scour the debris to look for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed...more
Next Slideshows
Rescue on the high seas
Some 118 migrants are plucked from a rubber dinghy floating in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya.
Walter Palmer's hunting club
Inside Pope & Young, a Minnesota-based bowhunting and conservation organization with 8,000 members, including the dentist who admitted killing Cecil the lion.
Mourning Jerusalem Pride's teen victim
High school student Shira Banki died of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem.
Welcome to the Calais jungle
Some 3,000 migrants live in a makeshift camp known as "The Jungle", making the northern French port one of the frontlines in Europe's wider migrant crisis.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.