Pictures | Tue Aug 4, 2015 | 3:00pm IST

Building collapse near Mumbai

Rescuers hold a cat which was rescued at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rescuers hold a cat which was rescued at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A rescuer watches as others use excavators to scour the debris to look for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rescuers watch as others use excavators to scour the debris to look for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rescuers watch as others use excavators to scour the debris to look for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
