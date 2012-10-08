Building India
Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a residential building in Hyderabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a residential building in Hyderabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Labourers work at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourers work at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker welds iron rods at the Metro railway construction site in Kolkata April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A worker welds iron rods at the Metro railway construction site in Kolkata April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Labourers work on iron rods at the construction site of a flyover at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Labourers work on iron rods at the construction site of a flyover at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A labourer works inside an iron factory on the outskirts of Jammu October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A labourer works inside an iron factory on the outskirts of Jammu October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Engineers inspect electric transmission lines at Adani Power Company thermal power plant at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Engineers inspect electric transmission lines at Adani Power Company thermal power plant at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker fastens iron rods together at the construction site of a bridge on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the outskirts of Jammu September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A worker fastens iron rods together at the construction site of a bridge on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the outskirts of Jammu September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman labourer walks past a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman labourer walks past a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers stand at the construction site of a flyover bridge in Chennai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Workers stand at the construction site of a flyover bridge in Chennai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A man walks at the excavation site of a water pipeline in Mumbai May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks at the excavation site of a water pipeline in Mumbai May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women labourers work at the construction site of a commercial complex on the eve of International Labour Day, or May Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Women labourers work at the construction site of a commercial complex on the eve of International Labour Day, or May Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Labourers work on reinforcing bars at a construction site to build a bridge on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourers work on reinforcing bars at a construction site to build a bridge on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers use poles to construct a temporary ceiling at an exhibition ground in Mumbai January 20, 2011. IREUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers use poles to construct a temporary ceiling at an exhibition ground in Mumbai January 20, 2011. IREUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A labourer works at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A labourer works at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman labourer works in a brick factory at Libbar Hari in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman labourer works in a brick factory at Libbar Hari in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers work at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers work at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A labourer climbs down from an under-construction pillar of a flyover bridge in Mumbai February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A labourer climbs down from an under-construction pillar of a flyover bridge in Mumbai February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Labourers work at a road construction site on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourers work at a road construction site on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer works on reinforcing bars at a construction site to build a bridge on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer works on reinforcing bars at a construction site to build a bridge on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourers walk past a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers walk past a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A labourer works at the construction of a residential complex at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A labourer works at the construction of a residential complex at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Children play in water pipes at a construction site on the banks of the Yamuna River in Allahabad July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Children play in water pipes at a construction site on the banks of the Yamuna River in Allahabad July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Residential apartments under construction are reflected on the surface of a pond in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Residential apartments under construction are reflected on the surface of a pond in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Labourers work at a flyover construction site in Mumbai December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Labourers work at a flyover construction site in Mumbai December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman working as a labourer breaks bricks at a construction site in Chennai July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Babu
A woman working as a labourer breaks bricks at a construction site in Chennai July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Babu
A woman labourer sweeps at the construction site of a residential complex in Kochi November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V.
A woman labourer sweeps at the construction site of a residential complex in Kochi November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V.
Labourers work at the site of a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers work at the site of a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers pull an underground cable with the help of a rope at a construction site in New Delhi September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Labourers pull an underground cable with the help of a rope at a construction site in New Delhi September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man with his buffaloes walks at the site of a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man with his buffaloes walks at the site of a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A labourer works on a flyover beside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A labourer works on a flyover beside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers climb down the roof of the weightlifting venue of the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Workers climb down the roof of the weightlifting venue of the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover in Kolkata September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover in Kolkata September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman labourer works at a road construction site on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A woman labourer works at a road construction site on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of New Delhi August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of New Delhi August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A labourer hangs on an electric power cable as he removes kites tangled up on it in Ahmedabad January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer hangs on an electric power cable as he removes kites tangled up on it in Ahmedabad January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Woman labourers work at a road construction site in Agartala, capital of Tripura September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Woman labourers work at a road construction site in Agartala, capital of Tripura September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A labourer pulls an underground cable at a construction site of a commercial complex in Mumbai January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A labourer pulls an underground cable at a construction site of a commercial complex in Mumbai January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker balances himself on electric power lines as he fixes them in Allahabad December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A worker balances himself on electric power lines as he fixes them in Allahabad December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A labourer carries bricks at a residential complex under construction on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer carries bricks at a residential complex under construction on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Chavez revels in victory
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez scored a comfortable election victory over Henrique Capriles, that could extend his rule to 20 years.
T20 World Cup Final: West Indies beat Sri Lanka
West Indies beat Sri Lanka to win the World Twenty20 title.
India this week
Our best pictures from across India from this week.
Comeback heroines of Bollywood
Bollywood actresses who have returned to the movies in recent years
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.