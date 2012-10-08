Edition:
Building India

Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a residential building in Hyderabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a residential building in Hyderabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a residential building in Hyderabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Labourers work at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Labourers work at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers work at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker welds iron rods at the Metro railway construction site in Kolkata April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

A worker welds iron rods at the Metro railway construction site in Kolkata April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Monday, October 08, 2012

A worker welds iron rods at the Metro railway construction site in Kolkata April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Labourers work on iron rods at the construction site of a flyover at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Labourers work on iron rods at the construction site of a flyover at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers work on iron rods at the construction site of a flyover at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

A labourer works inside an iron factory on the outskirts of Jammu October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A labourer works inside an iron factory on the outskirts of Jammu October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Monday, October 08, 2012

A labourer works inside an iron factory on the outskirts of Jammu October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Engineers inspect electric transmission lines at Adani Power Company thermal power plant at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Engineers inspect electric transmission lines at Adani Power Company thermal power plant at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, October 08, 2012

Engineers inspect electric transmission lines at Adani Power Company thermal power plant at Mundra in Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker fastens iron rods together at the construction site of a bridge on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the outskirts of Jammu September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A worker fastens iron rods together at the construction site of a bridge on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the outskirts of Jammu September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Monday, October 08, 2012

A worker fastens iron rods together at the construction site of a bridge on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the outskirts of Jammu September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A woman labourer walks past a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman labourer walks past a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, October 08, 2012

A woman labourer walks past a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Workers stand at the construction site of a flyover bridge in Chennai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Workers stand at the construction site of a flyover bridge in Chennai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Monday, October 08, 2012

Workers stand at the construction site of a flyover bridge in Chennai July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

A man walks at the excavation site of a water pipeline in Mumbai May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man walks at the excavation site of a water pipeline in Mumbai May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, October 08, 2012

A man walks at the excavation site of a water pipeline in Mumbai May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Women labourers work at the construction site of a commercial complex on the eve of International Labour Day, or May Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Women labourers work at the construction site of a commercial complex on the eve of International Labour Day, or May Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Monday, October 08, 2012

Women labourers work at the construction site of a commercial complex on the eve of International Labour Day, or May Day, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Labourers work on reinforcing bars at a construction site to build a bridge on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Labourers work on reinforcing bars at a construction site to build a bridge on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers work on reinforcing bars at a construction site to build a bridge on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Workers use poles to construct a temporary ceiling at an exhibition ground in Mumbai January 20, 2011. IREUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Workers use poles to construct a temporary ceiling at an exhibition ground in Mumbai January 20, 2011. IREUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, October 08, 2012

Workers use poles to construct a temporary ceiling at an exhibition ground in Mumbai January 20, 2011. IREUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A labourer works at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer works at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, October 08, 2012

A labourer works at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman labourer works in a brick factory at Libbar Hari in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman labourer works in a brick factory at Libbar Hari in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, October 08, 2012

A woman labourer works in a brick factory at Libbar Hari in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Labourers work at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers work at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers work at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer climbs down from an under-construction pillar of a flyover bridge in Mumbai February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A labourer climbs down from an under-construction pillar of a flyover bridge in Mumbai February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, October 08, 2012

A labourer climbs down from an under-construction pillar of a flyover bridge in Mumbai February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Labourers work at a road construction site on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Labourers work at a road construction site on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers work at a road construction site on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A labourer works on reinforcing bars at a construction site to build a bridge on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A labourer works on reinforcing bars at a construction site to build a bridge on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, October 08, 2012

A labourer works on reinforcing bars at a construction site to build a bridge on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Labourers walk past a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers walk past a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers walk past a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer works at the construction of a residential complex at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

A labourer works at the construction of a residential complex at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, October 08, 2012

A labourer works at the construction of a residential complex at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Children play in water pipes at a construction site on the banks of the Yamuna River in Allahabad July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Children play in water pipes at a construction site on the banks of the Yamuna River in Allahabad July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Monday, October 08, 2012

Children play in water pipes at a construction site on the banks of the Yamuna River in Allahabad July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Residential apartments under construction are reflected on the surface of a pond in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Residential apartments under construction are reflected on the surface of a pond in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, October 08, 2012

Residential apartments under construction are reflected on the surface of a pond in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Labourers work at a flyover construction site in Mumbai December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Labourers work at a flyover construction site in Mumbai December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers work at a flyover construction site in Mumbai December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman working as a labourer breaks bricks at a construction site in Chennai July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Babu

A woman working as a labourer breaks bricks at a construction site in Chennai July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Babu

Monday, October 08, 2012

A woman working as a labourer breaks bricks at a construction site in Chennai July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Babu

A woman labourer sweeps at the construction site of a residential complex in Kochi November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V.

A woman labourer sweeps at the construction site of a residential complex in Kochi November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V.

Monday, October 08, 2012

A woman labourer sweeps at the construction site of a residential complex in Kochi November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V.

Labourers work at the site of a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers work at the site of a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers work at the site of a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers pull an underground cable with the help of a rope at a construction site in New Delhi September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Labourers pull an underground cable with the help of a rope at a construction site in New Delhi September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers pull an underground cable with the help of a rope at a construction site in New Delhi September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

A man with his buffaloes walks at the site of a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man with his buffaloes walks at the site of a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, October 08, 2012

A man with his buffaloes walks at the site of a residential estate under construction in Kolkata January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex in Kolkata January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer works on a flyover beside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A labourer works on a flyover beside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, October 08, 2012

A labourer works on a flyover beside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Workers climb down the roof of the weightlifting venue of the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Workers climb down the roof of the weightlifting venue of the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Monday, October 08, 2012

Workers climb down the roof of the weightlifting venue of the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover in Kolkata September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover in Kolkata September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, October 08, 2012

A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover in Kolkata September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman labourer works at a road construction site on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

A woman labourer works at a road construction site on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Monday, October 08, 2012

A woman labourer works at a road construction site on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of New Delhi August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of New Delhi August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, October 08, 2012

Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of New Delhi August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A labourer hangs on an electric power cable as he removes kites tangled up on it in Ahmedabad January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A labourer hangs on an electric power cable as he removes kites tangled up on it in Ahmedabad January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, October 08, 2012

A labourer hangs on an electric power cable as he removes kites tangled up on it in Ahmedabad January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Woman labourers work at a road construction site in Agartala, capital of Tripura September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Woman labourers work at a road construction site in Agartala, capital of Tripura September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Monday, October 08, 2012

Woman labourers work at a road construction site in Agartala, capital of Tripura September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A labourer pulls an underground cable at a construction site of a commercial complex in Mumbai January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A labourer pulls an underground cable at a construction site of a commercial complex in Mumbai January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, October 08, 2012

A labourer pulls an underground cable at a construction site of a commercial complex in Mumbai January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker balances himself on electric power lines as he fixes them in Allahabad December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A worker balances himself on electric power lines as he fixes them in Allahabad December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Monday, October 08, 2012

A worker balances himself on electric power lines as he fixes them in Allahabad December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A labourer carries bricks at a residential complex under construction on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A labourer carries bricks at a residential complex under construction on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, October 08, 2012

A labourer carries bricks at a residential complex under construction on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, October 08, 2012

A labourer works at the construction site of a flyover on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

