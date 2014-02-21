Building the barricades in Kiev
Anti-government protesters reel barbed wire around a barricade during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An anti-government protester sets up a barricade using bricks in central Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters pass on rocks as they help comrades to set up a new barricade in central Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters clean the Independence Square after clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Anti-government protesters fill bags to build new barricades after clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters carry bags filled with stones to build barricades around the Independence Square during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters pile pavement bricks to build barricades around the Independence Square during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters set up a barricade using bricks in central Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters push logs to build barricades during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An anti-government protester carries tyres through the rubble after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters carry bags filled with stones to build barricades in central Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester reels barbed wire around a barricade during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Anti-government protesters pass on bricks to help comrades to set up a barricade in central Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester carries tyres to build new barricades after clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters sit in front of a barricade in central Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters pass bricks to each other as they build new barricades after clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters carry tyres to their barricades after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters carry logs to build barricades after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters push a cart with bags filled with stones to build barricades in central Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
