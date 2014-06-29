Edition:
Buildings collapse in Delhi and Tamil Nadu

Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu killed at least 11 people on Saturday and left dozens trapped, highlighting the need for increased monitoring of construction across India where such incidents are common. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, June 29, 2014
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers carry the body of an injured man at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers carry an injured man at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers carry an injured man at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers carry the body of an injured man at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers carry the body of an injured man at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. A decades-old building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday killing five children and two women, police said, highlighting the need to monitor construction across India where such incidents are commonplace. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An injured man is taken to an ambulance from the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Rescue workers prepare to carry the body of an injured victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Rescue workers clear the debris from the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Rescue workers and volunteers load debris onto a truck at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Rescue workers and volunteers stand at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Rescue workers and volunteers stand at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Local residents watch the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

