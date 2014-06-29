Buildings collapse in Delhi and Tamil Nadu
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu killed at least 11 people...more
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Rescue workers carry the body of an injured man at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Rescue workers carry an injured man at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Rescue workers carry an injured man at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Rescue workers carry the body of an injured man at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Rescue workers carry the body of an injured man at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. A decades-old building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday killing five children and two women, police said, highlighting the need to monitor...more
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An injured man is taken to an ambulance from the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Rescue workers prepare to carry the body of an injured victim at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Rescue workers clear the debris from the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Rescue workers and volunteers load debris onto a truck at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Rescue workers and volunteers stand at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Rescue workers and volunteers stand at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Local residents watch the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
India This Week
Some of our best photos from India this week.
Nigerian mall bombed
A bomb tears through a crowded shopping district in Abuja during rush hour, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside North Korea
Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.