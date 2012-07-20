Bulgaria bus bombing
Family and friends mourn during his funeral of Itzik Colangi, 28, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, at a cemetery in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Friends and families of Itzik Colangi, Amir Menashe, Maor Harush, Elior Price and Kochava Shriki, who were killed in an attack in Bulgaria, stand near their coffins during a ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012....more
Family and friends mourn as Itzik Colangi, 28, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, is buried at a cemetery in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of Amir Menashe, who was killed in an attack in Bulgaria, during a ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A bus, that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday is seen outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry
Luggage from a bus that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday is seen outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry
A still picture taken from CCTV surveillance camera shows the suspected bomber at Bulgaria's Burgas airport, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Interior Ministry
Smoke is seen after a blast at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency/Besove.com
A burnt bus is seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency
An Israeli, wounded during an attack in Bulgaria, arrives to a hospital in Tel Aviv, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli Nurit Harush, wounded during an attack in Bulgaria, is pushed in a stretcher by medics after her arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli survivor is carried on a wheelchair to an ambulance as she leaves a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nikolay Doncev
An Israeli survivor is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance as she leaves a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, , en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The sisters of a woman who was killed during an attack in Bulgaria mourn at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group
Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev (C) walks near the site of an explosion at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nikolay Doncev
Burnt buses are seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bulphoto Agency
An Israeli wounded during an attack in Bulgaria cries upon her arrival to a hospital in the southern city of Beersheba, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man and a woman react after an explosion at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers wait outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group
An Israeli survivor is comforted before leaving a hospital in the city of Burgas, east of Sofia, en route to Israel, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Security personnel check a passenger's car outside Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Impact Press Group
A truck carries a bus, that was damaged in a bomb blast on Wednesday, outside Burgas Airport, east of Sofia, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
