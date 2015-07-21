Edition:
Bull on a rope

People hold onto windows to avoid a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. Three bulls restrained by a rope are allowed to run through the streets of the village during the annual festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A bull is seen during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Runners wait to run in front of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A runner tries to get the attention of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A runner jumps as he tries to get the attention of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Runners wait to run in front of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A bull falls next to a runner during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Runners wait to run in front of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A runner tries to get the attention of a bull during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Runners run to avoid a bull (unseen) as they lead it with a rope during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festival in Grazalema, southern Spain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
