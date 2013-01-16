Bull-taming festival
Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal
A villager falls next to a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
Villagers wait with their bulls to start the bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
A bull runs among villagers during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
Villagers wait with their bulls to start the bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
Villagers try to protect themselves by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu
