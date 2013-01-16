Edition:
Bull-taming festival

<p>Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal</p>

<p>A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A villager falls next to a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Villagers wait with their bulls to start the bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A bull runs among villagers during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu </p>

<p>A villager falls next to a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu </p>

<p>Villagers wait with their bulls to start the bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu </p>

<p>A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Villagers try to protect themselves by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Podcast