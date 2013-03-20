Bullet-proof fashion
Children demonstrate how they might take shelter in a school under a bullet proof blanket sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Children demonstrate how they might take shelter in a school under a bullet proof blanket sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tala, 12, Sarah, 8 and Lana, 6 all model the bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tala, 12, Sarah, 8 and Lana, 6 all model the bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sheirn Adi helps her son Bilal, 8, put on a bullet proof vest/backpack combination called the V-Bag sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sheirn Adi helps her son Bilal, 8, put on a bullet proof vest/backpack combination called the V-Bag sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lana, 6, (L) and Sarah, 8, demonstrate how to use bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC as shields in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lana, 6, (L) and Sarah, 8, demonstrate how to use bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC as shields in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC shows the results of bullet strikes of various calibers on the company's ballistic material in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC shows the results of bullet strikes of various calibers on the company's ballistic material in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Paul Dickerson (L), Kami Mahoney and Walid Zabadne (R) all wearing bullet proof jackets designed to look like everyday clothes wait at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Paul Dickerson (L), Kami Mahoney and Walid Zabadne (R) all wearing bullet proof jackets designed to look like everyday clothes wait at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sarah, 8, Tala, 12, Hamzah, 11, Lana, 6, Yasmine, 11 and Bilal, 8 (L-R) model bullet proof backpacks and backpack/vest combinations sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sarah, 8, Tala, 12, Hamzah, 11, Lana, 6, Yasmine, 11 and Bilal, 8 (L-R) model bullet proof backpacks and backpack/vest combinations sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC shows a chart of the various calibers of bullets the company's "medium" level protection bullet proof products will stop in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC shows a chart of the various calibers of bullets the company's "medium" level protection bullet proof products will stop in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC demonstrates the company's bullet resistant ballistic protection blanket in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC demonstrates the company's bullet resistant ballistic protection blanket in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Paul Dickerson (L) and Ammer Omary both wearing bullet proof clothing designed to look like everyday clothes walk outside the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Paul Dickerson (L) and Ammer Omary both wearing bullet proof clothing designed to look like everyday clothes walk outside the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC shows the bullet proof plate inside the company's children's backpack product in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Timothy Hogan, COO of Elite Sterling Security, LLC shows the bullet proof plate inside the company's children's backpack product in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lana, 6, demonstrates how to use a bullet proof backpack sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC as a shield in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lana, 6, demonstrates how to use a bullet proof backpack sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC as a shield in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Walid Zabadne (L) and Kami Mahoney, both wearing bullet proof clothing designed to look like everyday clothes model them as they walk outside the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking more
Walid Zabadne (L) and Kami Mahoney, both wearing bullet proof clothing designed to look like everyday clothes model them as they walk outside the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Walid Zabadne poses in a bullet proof motorcycle jacket at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Walid Zabadne poses in a bullet proof motorcycle jacket at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kami Mahoney poses in an armored tank top shirt selling for $1,389 at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kami Mahoney poses in an armored tank top shirt selling for $1,389 at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Miguel Caballero, CEO of the Miguel Caballero Company holds an armored tank top (L) as he poses with Lana, 6, wearing a MC Kids Ballistic Puffer Vest both sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. The tank top sells for...more
Miguel Caballero, CEO of the Miguel Caballero Company holds an armored tank top (L) as he poses with Lana, 6, wearing a MC Kids Ballistic Puffer Vest both sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. The tank top sells for $1,389 and the child's vest sells for $1,010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lana Adi talks to her daughters Sarah, 8, (L) and Yasmine, 11, (C) both posing wearing bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. The backpacks sell for $246. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lana Adi talks to her daughters Sarah, 8, (L) and Yasmine, 11, (C) both posing wearing bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 19, 2013. The backpacks sell for $246. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Walid Zabadne (L) and Ammer Omary both wearing bullet proof clothing designed to look like everyday clothes pose at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Walid Zabadne (L) and Ammer Omary both wearing bullet proof clothing designed to look like everyday clothes pose at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Miguel Caballero, CEO of the Miguel Caballero Company shows Lana, 6, how to use one of his company's bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC as a shield in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. The backpacks sell for $246. REUTERS/Rick...more
Miguel Caballero, CEO of the Miguel Caballero Company shows Lana, 6, how to use one of his company's bullet proof backpacks sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC as a shield in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. The backpacks sell for $246. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Paul Dickerson (L) and Kami Mahoney pose in bullet proof jackets designed to look like everyday clothes at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Paul Dickerson (L) and Kami Mahoney pose in bullet proof jackets designed to look like everyday clothes at the offices of Elite Sterling Security, LLC in Aurora, Colorado March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Before he was Pope
Images from the life of Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio.
Red carpet moments
Indian leaders welcoming world leaders, and being welcomed, on various official visits.
Photo focus: Yoga
Yoga Practicing yoga has spread from the banks of India's river Ganges to the prisons of Mexico City.
Iraq now
10 years after the invasion, ordinary people try to live their lives in the tenuous peace of post-occupation Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.