Burberry at LFW
British model Cara Delevingne takes a selfie as she arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Model Kate Moss arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour turns around during an interview as she arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singer Alison Moyet performs with an orchestra at the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. singer St. Vincent arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British model Kate Moss arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Model Jourdan Dunn arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British model Cara Delevingne (R) passes singer St. Vincent as she arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Sienna Miller arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Naomie Harris arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Suki Waterhouse (R) hugs an acquaintance as she arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British singer Paloma Faith arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Guests arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
