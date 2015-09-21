Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Sep 21, 2015 | 9:55pm IST

Burberry at LFW

British model Cara Delevingne takes a selfie as she arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British model Cara Delevingne takes a selfie as she arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
British model Cara Delevingne takes a selfie as she arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 26
Model Kate Moss arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Model Kate Moss arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Model Kate Moss arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 26
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour turns around during an interview as she arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour turns around during an interview as she arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour turns around during an interview as she arrives for the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 26
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 26
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
5 / 26
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
6 / 26
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
7 / 26
Singer Alison Moyet performs with an orchestra at the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Singer Alison Moyet performs with an orchestra at the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Singer Alison Moyet performs with an orchestra at the presentation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 26
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
9 / 26
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
10 / 26
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
11 / 26
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
12 / 26
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
13 / 26
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
14 / 26
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
15 / 26
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 26
U.S. singer St. Vincent arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

U.S. singer St. Vincent arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
U.S. singer St. Vincent arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 26
British model Kate Moss arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British model Kate Moss arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
British model Kate Moss arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 26
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 26
Model Jourdan Dunn arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Model Jourdan Dunn arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Model Jourdan Dunn arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
20 / 26
British model Cara Delevingne (R) passes singer St. Vincent as she arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British model Cara Delevingne (R) passes singer St. Vincent as she arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
British model Cara Delevingne (R) passes singer St. Vincent as she arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 26
Actress Sienna Miller arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Sienna Miller arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Actress Sienna Miller arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
22 / 26
Actress Naomie Harris arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Naomie Harris arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Actress Naomie Harris arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
23 / 26
Model Suki Waterhouse (R) hugs an acquaintance as she arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Model Suki Waterhouse (R) hugs an acquaintance as she arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Model Suki Waterhouse (R) hugs an acquaintance as she arrives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
24 / 26
British singer Paloma Faith arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British singer Paloma Faith arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
British singer Paloma Faith arrives. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 26
Guests arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Guests arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Guests arrive. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Best of the Emmys

Best of the Emmys

Next Slideshows

Best of the Emmys

Best of the Emmys

Highlights from the Emmy Awards.

21 Sep 2015
Emmy red carpet

Emmy red carpet

Style from the Emmy Awards red carpet.

21 Sep 2015
World's highest-paid models

World's highest-paid models

The top-earning supermodels this past year.

18 Sep 2015
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

18 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast