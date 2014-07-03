Burger battle
Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburgers at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. The contest includes some of the top competitive eaters in the U.S. to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes. Bertoletti finished second in the competition. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The remnants of uneaten hamburgers and aluminum foil wrappers are seen the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Molly Schuyler (L) of Bellevue, Nebraska, stretches to consume another burger at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Winner Molly Schuyler (L) of Bellevue, Nebraska, consumes her final hamburger, number 26, to win the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
David Brunelli struggles eating a hamburger in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Hundreds of hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Molly Schuyler of Bellevue, Nebraska participates in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Molly Schuyler (R) of Bellevue, Nebraska, eats burger 16 in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Sean Nichols (C) is introduced to the crowd before the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Patrick Bertoletti (L) of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburger number 25 to finish second at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Winner Molly Schuyler (R) of Bellevue, Nebraska, celebrates after winning the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron