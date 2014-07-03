Edition:
Burger battle

Friday, July 04, 2014

Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburgers at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. The contest includes some of the top competitive eaters in the U.S. to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes. Bertoletti finished second in the competition. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburgers at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. The contest includes some of the top competitive eaters in the U.S. to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes. Bertoletti finished second in the competition. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

The remnants of uneaten hamburgers and aluminum foil wrappers are seen the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The remnants of uneaten hamburgers and aluminum foil wrappers are seen the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

Molly Schuyler (L) of Bellevue, Nebraska, stretches to consume another burger at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Molly Schuyler (L) of Bellevue, Nebraska, stretches to consume another burger at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

Hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

Winner Molly Schuyler (L) of Bellevue, Nebraska, consumes her final hamburger, number 26, to win the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Winner Molly Schuyler (L) of Bellevue, Nebraska, consumes her final hamburger, number 26, to win the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

David Brunelli struggles eating a hamburger in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

David Brunelli struggles eating a hamburger in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburgers at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburgers at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

Hundreds of hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Hundreds of hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

Molly Schuyler of Bellevue, Nebraska participates in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Molly Schuyler of Bellevue, Nebraska participates in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

Molly Schuyler (R) of Bellevue, Nebraska, eats burger 16 in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Molly Schuyler (R) of Bellevue, Nebraska, eats burger 16 in the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

Hundreds of hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Hundreds of hamburgers are prepared for contestants at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

Sean Nichols (C) is introduced to the crowd before the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Sean Nichols (C) is introduced to the crowd before the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

Patrick Bertoletti (L) of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburger number 25 to finish second at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Patrick Bertoletti (L) of Chicago stuffs himself with hamburger number 25 to finish second at the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Friday, July 04, 2014

Winner Molly Schuyler (R) of Bellevue, Nebraska, celebrates after winning the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Winner Molly Schuyler (R) of Bellevue, Nebraska, celebrates after winning the sixth annual Independence Burger Eating Contest at Z-Burger in Washington July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
