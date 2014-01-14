Buried in ash
A flower is seen as a villager rides a motorcycle along a road, next to plants covered with ash from the Mount Sinabung volcano eruption, at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager harvests chili at her plantation as she watches a Mount Sinabung eruption at Kuta Tengah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A dog is seen at a chilli plantation covered in ash from Mount Sinabung at Kebayakan village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A villager rides a motorcycle through a mud covered road from a Mount Sinabung eruption at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Chickens stand in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Coffee plants covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted are seen at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers clean cabbages covered with ash from Mount Sinabung during a harvest at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A villager walks near an abandoned truck, with the words "Save Sinabung" scrawled on the dirt-covered windscreen, during a Mount Sinabung eruption at Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014....more
Villagers clean a roof of ash from a Mount Sinabung eruption at Sibintun village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Villagers ride motorcycles as they evacuate after ash from Mount Sinabung hit their homes at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A dead bird lies on the ash-covered ground from a Mount Sinabung eruption at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A child wearing a surgical mask draws on ash from Mount Sinabung at Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager harvests her chilli plants that are covered with ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted at Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An abandoned tricycle covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted is seen at Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager clears ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted from a lid in her house at Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Tomatoes are seen covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano as a farmer collects chillies at Payung village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager harvests oranges after they were covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung during eruptions at Kuta Gugung village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A mother carrying her baby on her back helps clean ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted with other villagers and the Indonesian army personnel at Naman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014....more
An abandoned pair of flip flops are covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers use sticks to clear ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted from their house roof at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A dog stands in mud and ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager walks through mud and ash as she evacuates after Mount Sinabung erupted in Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager drives his motorcycle through mud and ash as he evacuates after Mount Sinabung erupted in Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, early morning January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Cabbages covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted sit in a field at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A corn plant is covered with ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A worker walks carrying tomatoes as ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers the land at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, early morning January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Abandoned bottles covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano sit in their case near Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An abandoned bicycle covered in ash and mud rests near a building after Mount Sinabung erupted at Bekerah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A hibiscus flower is seen on an ash-covered plant at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province November 19, 2013. The volcano continued to emit volcanic ash on Monday, throwing an 8,000m (26,247 ft)-high plume into the...more
