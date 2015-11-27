Edition:
Burkina Faso votes

Supporters of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore attend his last campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. Burkina Faso votes in its first free election in three decades this weekend, choosing a replacement for long-time leader Blaise Compaore, who was ousted a year ago in a military-backed uprising. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore attend his last campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. Burkina Faso votes in its first free election in three decades this weekend, choosing a replacement for long-time leader Blaise Compaore, who was ousted a year ago in a military-backed uprising. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore (C) attends his last campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. The polls were pushed back from Oct. 11 after an abortive coup in September by members of the now-disbanded elite presidential guard (RSP), but are expected to pass off peacefully. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore (C) attends his last campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. The polls were pushed back from Oct. 11 after an abortive coup in September by members of the now-disbanded elite presidential guard (RSP), but are expected to pass off peacefully. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Presidential candidate Zephirin Diabre arrives at a campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 25, 2015. "This is definitely the most open election since the country's independence," said Cynthia Ohayon, West Africa analyst for the International Crisis Group. "You actually don't know who is going to win, even though there are front-runners." REUTERS/Joe Penney

Presidential candidate Zephirin Diabre arrives at a campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 25, 2015. "This is definitely the most open election since the country's independence," said Cynthia Ohayon, West Africa analyst for the International Crisis Group. "You actually don't know who is going to win, even though there are front-runners." REUTERS/Joe Penney
Graffiti depicting a soldier is seen on the wall of the ransacked former residence of Francois Compaore, brother of the former leader, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. The graffiti reads "Make To, not war." To is a local dish. Blaise Compaore ruled the former French colony, a cotton and gold producer, for 27 years until his bid to change the constitution to maintain his grasp on power provoked protests that eventually forced his resignation. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Graffiti depicting a soldier is seen on the wall of the ransacked former residence of Francois Compaore, brother of the former leader, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. The graffiti reads "Make To, not war." To is a local dish. Blaise Compaore ruled the former French colony, a cotton and gold producer, for 27 years until his bid to change the constitution to maintain his grasp on power provoked protests that eventually forced his resignation. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A supporter of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore wears orange face paint at Kabore's last campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. Fourteen candidates have put themselves forward but, in the absence of accurate opinion polls, analysts say only two have a real chance of winning: Roch Marc Kabore, once a prime minister under Compaore, and Zephirin Diabre, a businessman. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A supporter of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore wears orange face paint at Kabore's last campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. Fourteen candidates have put themselves forward but, in the absence of accurate opinion polls, analysts say only two have a real chance of winning: Roch Marc Kabore, once a prime minister under Compaore, and Zephirin Diabre, a businessman. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Supporters of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore attend his last campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore attend his last campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Members of civil society group Le Balai Citoyen (The Citizen's Broom) sing the Burkinabe national anthem before distributing flyers encouraging people to vote in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Members of civil society group Le Balai Citoyen (The Citizen's Broom) sing the Burkinabe national anthem before distributing flyers encouraging people to vote in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man rides a bicycle past graffiti that reads, "No more theft, no more dictatorship" in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man rides a bicycle past graffiti that reads, "No more theft, no more dictatorship" in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A supporter of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore wears a hat made of Kabore's campaign posters after his last rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A supporter of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore wears a hat made of Kabore's campaign posters after his last rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy looks out from a ledge during the last campaign rally of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A boy looks out from a ledge during the last campaign rally of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Shoe repairman Martin Yoda poses with a picture on his cell phone of his late brother Issou Yoda, in the ransacked former residence of Francois Compaore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. Martin's brother Issou was killed during the popular insurrection that overthrew ex-President Blaise Compaore in October 2014. The graffiti on the walls depict (from L-R) Francois Compaore, younger brother of ex-President Blaise Compaore, journalist Norbert Zongo, assassinated during Compaore's rule in 1998, and ex-President Thomas Sankara, whose murder in 1987 brought Compaore to power. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Shoe repairman Martin Yoda poses with a picture on his cell phone of his late brother Issou Yoda, in the ransacked former residence of Francois Compaore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. Martin's brother Issou was killed during the popular insurrection that overthrew ex-President Blaise Compaore in October 2014. The graffiti on the walls depict (from L-R) Francois Compaore, younger brother of ex-President Blaise Compaore, journalist Norbert Zongo, assassinated during Compaore's rule in 1998, and ex-President Thomas Sankara, whose murder in 1987 brought Compaore to power. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A picture of the October 2014 protests that led to the downfall of ex-President Blaise Compaore, is posted on a wall of the ransacked former residence of his brother Francois Compaore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A picture of the October 2014 protests that led to the downfall of ex-President Blaise Compaore, is posted on a wall of the ransacked former residence of his brother Francois Compaore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Supporters of presidential candidate Zephirin Diabre attend Diabre's campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Supporters of presidential candidate Zephirin Diabre attend Diabre's campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The ransacked former residence of Francois Compaore is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The ransacked former residence of Francois Compaore is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A performer rides a bucking horse during the last campaign rally of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A performer rides a bucking horse during the last campaign rally of presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore (C) attends his last campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore (C) attends his last campaign rally in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People watch an electoral campaign for presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore from a stadium light fixture in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

People watch an electoral campaign for presidential candidate Roch Marc Kabore from a stadium light fixture in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A supporter of presidential candidate Zephirin Diabre, wearing a mask, holds a poster at a campaign rally for Diabre in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A supporter of presidential candidate Zephirin Diabre, wearing a mask, holds a poster at a campaign rally for Diabre in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
