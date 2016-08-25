Burkini ban uproar

Model Salwa Elrashid models a 'burkini', designed by Lebanese-born Australian Aheda Zanetti at her fashion store in Sydney, August 23, 2016. The French authorities have misunderstood why the burkini was created and should not turn it into a symbol of...more

Model Salwa Elrashid models a 'burkini', designed by Lebanese-born Australian Aheda Zanetti at her fashion store in Sydney, August 23, 2016. The French authorities have misunderstood why the burkini was created and should not turn it into a symbol of division, the Australian designer of the swimsuit said on Wednesday. With the sun and surf an integral part of the Australian lifestyle, Zanetti designed the swimsuit in 2004 so Muslim women, who choose to wear a head covering like the hijab, could participate in water activities and other sports. REUTERS/Jason Reed

