Burkini ban uproar
Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London, Britain August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. French Prime Minister Manuel Valls defended a ban on burkinis in more than a dozen coastal towns on Thursday, saying France was locked in a "battle of...more
Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. Photographs of armed police ordering a Muslim woman on a beach in the Mediterranean city of Nice to partially derobe went viral on social media this...more
Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. In a sign of rifts opening in the socialist government before a presidential election in 2017, Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, France's Moroccan-born education...more
Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. The debate over the burkini ban encapsulates the difficulties secular France faces as it grapples with a response to homegrown jihadists and foreign...more
Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. In a demonstration of how the Burkini controversy has reverberated abroad, British author J. K. Rowling tweeted: "So Sarkozy calls the Burkini a...more
Model Salwa Elrashid models a 'burkini', designed by Lebanese-born Australian Aheda Zanetti at her fashion store in Sydney, August 23, 2016. The French authorities have misunderstood why the burkini was created and should not turn it into a symbol of...more
Australian Muslim swimming instructor Fadila Chafic wears her full-length 'burkini' swimsuit during a swimming lesson with her children Taaleen (L) and Ibrahim at swimming pool in Sydney, August 23, 2016. Lebanese-born Aheda Zanetti, who has lived in...more
A Muslim woman wears a burkini, a swimsuit that leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed, as she swims in the Mediterranean Sea in Marseille, France, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A Muslim woman wears a burkini, a swimsuit that leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed, on a beach in Marseille, France, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
