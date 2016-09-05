Edition:
Burning Man Festival

The Man burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Participants fill the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Mutant vehicles on the Playa are seen. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Participants pick for scraps on the remains of the Man after it was burned. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A participant holds a smore that was cooked on the remains of the Man. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Huybert Van De Stadt vacuums the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Participants watch the Temple Project burn. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Participants watch the Temple Project burn. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Noodle, his Playa name, is covered in dust. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Participants travel through the dust. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Participants on the Playa dance near a mutant vehicle as the Man burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Mutant vehicles are seen on the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Participants dance as the Man burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A mutant vehicle on the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Harrod Blank's art car. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A view of Black Rock City. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
The Catacomb of Veils is burned. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Lulu, her Playa name, falls into a foam pit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Marianna Phillips sits near the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Memorials left at the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
People sit in a mutant vehicle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Participants explore the Catacomb of Veils. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Participants dance and climb on an art installation. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
An aerial view of Burning Man. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A man and woman fight in the Thunder Dome. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Participants watch the flames of the mutant vehicle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
The Man is illuminated. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery in front of the Playa TV. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Danicorn Hlavinka cries at the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Participants hug at the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A participant rides a teeter-totter. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Participants walk through an art installation. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Benny van der laarse dances. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Participants arrive by aircraft that landed on a dry lake bed. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Participants are engulfed by dust. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Participants watch the flames on the Spire of Fire. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Members of the Trash Kan Marchink Band perform. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Katapult Sandra (L) and Divine Mustache, their Playa names, dance on stilts. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Mark Dill and Brit Thacker practice acro-yoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
An anvil is launched into the air with explosives. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
