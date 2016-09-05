Burning Man Festival
The Man burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants fill the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mutant vehicles on the Playa are seen. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants pick for scraps on the remains of the Man after it was burned. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A participant holds a smore that was cooked on the remains of the Man. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Huybert Van De Stadt vacuums the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants watch the Temple Project burn. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants watch the Temple Project burn. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Noodle, his Playa name, is covered in dust. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants travel through the dust. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants on the Playa dance near a mutant vehicle as the Man burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mutant vehicles are seen on the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants dance as the Man burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A mutant vehicle on the Playa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Harrod Blank's art car. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A view of Black Rock City. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Catacomb of Veils is burned. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lulu, her Playa name, falls into a foam pit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Marianna Phillips sits near the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Memorials left at the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People sit in a mutant vehicle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants explore the Catacomb of Veils. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants dance and climb on an art installation. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view of Burning Man. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man and woman fight in the Thunder Dome. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants watch the flames of the mutant vehicle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man is illuminated. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery in front of the Playa TV. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Danicorn Hlavinka cries at the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants hug at the Temple Project. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A participant rides a teeter-totter. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants walk through an art installation. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Benny van der laarse dances. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants arrive by aircraft that landed on a dry lake bed. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants are engulfed by dust. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants watch the flames on the Spire of Fire. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Trash Kan Marchink Band perform. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Katapult Sandra (L) and Divine Mustache, their Playa names, dance on stilts. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mark Dill and Brit Thacker practice acro-yoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An anvil is launched into the air with explosives. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
Canonisation of Mother Teresa
Tens of thousands of pilgrims packed St. Peter's Square at the Vatican as Pope proclaimed Mother Teresa a saint.
India This Week
Our best India photos from this week.
Mother Teresa's life of work
Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a nun who dedicated her life to helping the poor, will be made a saint of the Roman Catholic Church.
Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity
Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity to help the poor on the streets of Kolkata and the religious order later spread throughout the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.