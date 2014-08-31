Burning Man Festival
The Man burns during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The art installation Pulse & Bloom is seen during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The art installation Embrace burns during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fireworks are seen before the Man burns during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants watch the art installation Embrace burn during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A crowd watches as two fighters battle in the Thunderdome during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Andrew Johnstone (standing, 2nd L), the designer of this year's man structure, marries Jeri Schneider during a ceremony at the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim...more
The art installation Pulse & Bloom is seen at nigth during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rosanne Ziering (L) and Alison Cooper relax on the Playa during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants interact with the art installation The Super Pool during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A pirate ship cruises the Playa during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People look at the art installation Embrace during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Temple of Grace during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants blow flames during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wade Harrell (L0 and his wife Heather Harrell geared up for the dust during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A mutant vehicle drives across the Playa during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rachael Neubauer (L) and James Wheeler dance during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lynlea Michaels climbs the art installation LumenEssence during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants enjoy drinks before sunrise at the Temple of Grace during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Furuki Takeshi waits for the Man to burn during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The procession is seen before the Man burns during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Omri Cohen dances around a burning art installation during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants interact with the Alien Siege Machine during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mementos and notes are left at Temple of Grace during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People dance for a DJ at the Dancetronauts mutant vehicle during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Temple of Grace is seen during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man burns during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Dillon Bracken attends the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fireworks are seen before the Man burns during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Paulina Carey dances during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man burns during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Gwen Barker (L) and Rezwan Khan play on a swing art installation during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Grayson Morris navigates a dust storm during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Kenna Tribe fire conclave perform before the Man burns during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants climb an the Eidolon Panspermia Ostentatia Duodenum (EPOD) art installation during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants walk around the Temple of Grace before sunrise during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A mutant vehicle drives through a dust storm during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Bella Melhuish (L) and her husband Alex Melhuish dance to celebrate their honeymoon during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A view of the Playa and the Man during the Burning Man 2014 "Caravansary" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
The Jolie-Pitt family album
Growing up with Brad and Angelina.
Brangelina get married
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married Saturday in France, a spokesman for the couple says.
Awaiting their turn in the limelight
Artists, before they step in to the limelight.
Emmy afterparty
How the stars spent the rest of the evening.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.