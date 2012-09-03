Burning Man
A man jumps over the burning remains of the wall of the Temple of Juno during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Claire Asselstine (L) and Sancy Childers watch as the Temple of Juno burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Two people pull their suitcases through the sand as they make their way out of the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Cryptic (L) and Rascal, their Playa names, picks through the ashes of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mementos and messages are left at the Temple of Juno before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Temple of Juno is seen at sunrise before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People walk past an art car on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A multi-building art installation titled "Burn Wall Street" is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People explore an art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the Northwest Fire Conclave perform before the Man burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The art installation Starport 2.012 at center camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Performance artist Jovis makes his way through Center Camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ryan Berkey on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Art car "The Sperminator" cruises the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man of the Playa name "Reddick" dances around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Two men bare-knuckle fight at the Thunder Dome during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People dance on the sound car Disco Fish during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sophie Keel (L) and Emilyne Love dance around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Hallie McConlogue stays cool partially submerged in a fishbowl helmet during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An art installation is pictured at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mark Gower, dressed as a samurai, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An art installation titled La Llorona is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rainbow Fish (L) and Ambidrextrous, their Playa names, enjoy a bottle of wine and a kiss at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ciberfy, his play name, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view shows the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
"Nick", his playa name, rides across the desert during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Aerialist Indie-Lou performs during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Steven Babson (L) and Lila Wright sit at the Temple of Juno at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Patrick Sperry dances during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Artwork that is part of the Circle of Regional Effigies is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants watch the flames from El Pulpo Mecanico during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out...more
"Ocram", his playa name, at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Ruth Kidd explores the art piece "Ego" before sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman of the playa name "Indigo" participates in a drinking game during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A participant rides past the shadow of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants ride an art car during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view shows a dance party during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Bingram Lai explores "Zonotopia and the Two Trees" during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Participants dressed as rabbits participate in the Billion Bunny March during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Footprint and bike tracks are seen in the dust at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The sun sets during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Playa comes to life at night during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Libriel Padilla watches the sunrise as it is obscured by smoke from the western wildfire during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
