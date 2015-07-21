Burundi election crisis

Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets during Presidential election day in Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district, Burundi, July 21, 2015. A policeman and an opposition official died in violence marring the start of Burundi's presidential...more

Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets during Presidential election day in Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district, Burundi, July 21, 2015. A policeman and an opposition official died in violence marring the start of Burundi's presidential election, already hit by opposition boycotts and protests over President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

