Burundi election crisis
Residents move past a burning barricade on a rock strewn street in Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on Presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets during Presidential election day in Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district, Burundi, July 21, 2015. A policeman and an opposition official died in violence marring the start of Burundi's presidential...more
People queue before casting their ballots at a polling centre in Mwumba Commune of Buye hill in Ngozi province, northern Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Evrard Benjamin
An election official awaits voters in Burundi's capital Bujumbura during the country's presidential elections, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman celebrates after casting her ballot at a polling center in Mwumba Commune of Buye hill in Ngozi province, northern Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Evrard Benjamin
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza is registered by an election official before casting his ballot at a polling center in his indigenous village of Buye in Ngozi province, northern Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Evrard Benjamin
An election official verifies the identity of voters before clearing them to vote at a polling center in Mwumba Commune of Buye hill in Ngozi province, northern Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Evrard Benjamin
Police search a man arriving at a voting station in Burundi's capital Bujumbura during the country's presidential elections, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza (C) arrives by bicycle to cast his ballot at a polling center in his indigenous village of Buye in Ngozi province, northern Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Evrard Benjamin
Residents look on as police and soldiers guard a voting station in Burundi's capital Bujumbura during the country's presidential elections, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman carries her child as she marks her ballot inside a booth at a polling center in Mwumba Commune of Buye hill in Ngozi province, northern Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Evrard Benjamin
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters sing as they march through rock strewn streets in Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man casts his ballot at a voting station in Burundi's capital Bujumbura during the country's presidential elections, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Protesters jeer police as they march through rock strewn streets in Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman receives ballot papers from election officials at a voting station in Burundi's capital Bujumbura during the country's presidential elections, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A protester (R) jeers at policemen during Presidential election day in Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district, Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man casts his ballot at a voting station in Burundi's capital Bujumbura during the country's presidential elections, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
