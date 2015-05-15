Burundi on the brink

Boys walk behind patrolling soldiers in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 15, 2015. Burundian forces arrested the leader of a failed coup on Friday and President Pierre Nkurunziza returned to the capital, his spokesman said, but protesters pledged to go back...more

Boys walk behind patrolling soldiers in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 15, 2015. Burundian forces arrested the leader of a failed coup on Friday and President Pierre Nkurunziza returned to the capital, his spokesman said, but protesters pledged to go back to the streets, setting the stage for more clashes. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close