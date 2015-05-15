Burundi on the brink
Boys walk behind patrolling soldiers in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 15, 2015. Burundian forces arrested the leader of a failed coup on Friday and President Pierre Nkurunziza returned to the capital, his spokesman said, but protesters pledged to go back...more
Supporters of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza carry his picture as they wait him to return to the capital, at a street in Bujumbura, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The wife of a man, who was killed by police according to protesters, cries at a street in Bujumbura, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A soldier, loyal to President Pierre Nkurunziza, smiles as he holds a RPG near the body of a soldier (not pictured), loyal to the coup leader, at a street in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A soldier (L), loyal to President Pierre Nkurunziza, sits near the body of a soldier, loyal to the coup leader, at a street in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A soldier carries a RPG in a street in Bujumbura, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza carries his picture while waiting for the president to return to the capital, at a street in Bujumbura, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Major General Godefroid Niyombare (C) arrives at the Radio Publique Africaine (RPA) broadcasting studios to address the nation in the capital Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female protester holds an ax during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters gesture in front of a barricade in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester stands in front of a burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Burundian soldiers patrol the streets atop a military vehicle as civilians celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
Protesters carry a Burundi flag during a protest Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked protestor walks during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman walks in front of burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protestor gestures in front of policemen during a protest in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who...more
Protesters drag a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters gesture near female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
