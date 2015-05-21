Burundi on the brink
A protester sits in front of a burned barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A soldier points his rifle at protesters after he fires warning shots during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester gestures in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester prepares to throw a stone at a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A wounded man lies on the ground after he was shot in the head by a policeman, according to protesters, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. The man died on his way to the hospital,...more
Policemen walk after they fire tear gas canisters at protesters during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators take cover during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester stands during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dead crow attached to a stick, intended to denigrate the ruling party whose emblem is an eagle, is seen at a protesters barricade, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May...more
Policemen stand in front of demonstrators during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators prepare to throw stones at policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters ride on a police vehicle with police in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The body of a dead man is seen on the ground in one of the suburbs near capital Bujumbura in Burundi May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Harerimana
A protester jumps over a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman holding her children dances as protesters pass by during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters show bullet casings during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Soldiers, who are escorting Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, hold their weapons in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen escort detained Burundi Army general Juvenal Niyungeko to a high court in Bujumbura, Burundi May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Two men who were beaten by protesters, because they were accused of being supporters of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, walk out of a prison where police kept them and three other men for their own safety, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 18, 2015. ...more
Boys walk behind patrolling soldiers in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza carry his picture as they wait him to return to the capital, at a street in Bujumbura, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A soldier (L), loyal to President Pierre Nkurunziza, sits near the body of a soldier, loyal to the coup leader, at a street in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Major General Godefroid Niyombare (C) arrives at the Radio Publique Africaine (RPA) broadcasting studios to address the nation in the capital Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female protester holds an ax during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters gesture in front of a barricade in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman walks in front of burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who...more
Protesters drag a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters gesture near female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
