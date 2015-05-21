Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 21, 2015 | 9:35pm IST

Burundi on the brink

A protester sits in front of a burned barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A soldier points his rifle at protesters after he fires warning shots during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A protester gestures in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A protester prepares to throw a stone at a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A wounded man lies on the ground after he was shot in the head by a policeman, according to protesters, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. The man died on his way to the hospital, according to the Red Cross. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Policemen walk after they fire tear gas canisters at protesters during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Demonstrators take cover during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A protester stands during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A dead crow attached to a stick, intended to denigrate the ruling party whose emblem is an eagle, is seen at a protesters barricade, during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Policemen stand in front of demonstrators during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Demonstrators prepare to throw stones at policemen during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Protesters ride on a police vehicle with police in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The body of a dead man is seen on the ground in one of the suburbs near capital Bujumbura in Burundi May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Harerimana

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A protester jumps over a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A woman holding her children dances as protesters pass by during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Protesters show bullet casings during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Soldiers, who are escorting Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, hold their weapons in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Policemen escort detained Burundi Army general Juvenal Niyungeko to a high court in Bujumbura, Burundi May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Two men who were beaten by protesters, because they were accused of being supporters of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, walk out of a prison where police kept them and three other men for their own safety, in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Boys walk behind patrolling soldiers in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Supporters of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza carry his picture as they wait him to return to the capital, at a street in Bujumbura, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A soldier (L), loyal to President Pierre Nkurunziza, sits near the body of a soldier, loyal to the coup leader, at a street in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Major General Godefroid Niyombare (C) arrives at the Radio Publique Africaine (RPA) broadcasting studios to address the nation in the capital Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A female protester holds an ax during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Protesters gesture in front of a barricade in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A policeman walks in front of burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Protesters drag a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Protesters gesture near female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
