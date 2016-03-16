Edition:
Burundi: The world's unhappiest place

Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A protestor uses grass to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
An armed vigilante holds an AK-47 rifle in the center Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, July 19, 2015, as the country awaits the presidential elections. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A protester prepares to throw a stone at a policeman during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Boys walk behind patrolling soldiers in Bujumbura May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. A policeman and civilian were killed in overnight clashes hours before the start of Burundi's presidential elections, already hit by opposition boycotts and protests over President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A man transports crates on his bicycle in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A teacher leads a class session at the ecole primaire Ave Marie in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Refugees from Burundi who fled the ongoing violence and political tension sail on MV Liemba, a ship freighted by the United Nations at the Kagunga landing base on the shores of Lake Tanganyika near Kigoma in Tanzania, in this May 26, 2015 handout photo by PLAN INTERNATIONAL. REUTERS/Sala Lewis/PLAN INTERNATIONAL/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling Conseil National pour la Defense de la Democratie - Forces pour Defense de la Democratie (CNDD-FDD) decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Women pose for cell phone pictures on a beach on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Burundi's capital Bujumbura July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A worker stands in a flower shop in Bujumbura, Burundi May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
A woman holds an umbrella a she carries her child at the Ave Marie primary school in Bujumbura, Burundi April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A protester holds up a dead owl attached to a stick, intended to denigrate the ruling party whose emblem is an eagle, during a protest in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man sells samosas at a marketplace in Burundi's capital Bujumbura July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A woman gestures with stones during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term in Bujumbura May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Workers package processed tea for export at the Teza tea factory in Bukeye commune, Muramvya province, Burundi April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A man and a woman hold hands as they flee in fear of recent clashes between riot policemen and protesters against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A manual worker harvests sand from the banks of Ntahangwa river in Bujumbura, Burundi April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
