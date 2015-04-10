Edition:
Burying Garissa's dead

Samuel Kimata (L) and Caroline Njeri (R), lead pallbearers, carry the coffin containing the body of Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, in Wanugu village, Gatundu near Kenya's capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. Days after Islamists killed 148 people at Garissa university, Kenya's president held out an olive branch to Muslims and urged them to join Nairobi in the struggle against militant Islam by informing on sympathizers. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Schoolmates mourn during the burial of Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, in Wanugu village, Gatundu near Kenya's capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. Strapped with explosives, masked al Shabaab gunmen stormed the Garissa University College campus in a pre-dawn rampage. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Samuel Kimata (C) flanked by his mother Regina Nyambura and father Raphael Githakwa mourn as they carry the coffin containing the body of Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, in Wanugu village, Gatundu near Kenya's capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. Tossing grenades and spraying bullets at cowering students, the attackers initially killed indiscriminately. But they later freed some Muslims and instead targeted Christian students during a siege that lasted about 15 hours. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Mourners bury the coffin containing the body of Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, in Wanugu village, Gatundu near Kenya's capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. More than 400 people have been killed by al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab in the east African nation since April 2013, including some 67 people who died in a blitz on a shopping mall in the capital Nairobi in September of that year. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Caroline Njeri reacts as she views the body of her sister Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, at the Kenyatta University funeral home in the capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. Kenya needs more help from its U.S. and European allies with intelligence and security measures to help prevent further massacres by Somali militants, Foreign Minister Amina Mohamed told Reuters. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Caroline Njeri mourns after viewing the body of her sister Angela Nyokabi, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, at the Kenyatta University funeral home in the capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Students gather to view the body of their schoolmate Angela Nyokabi, who was killed during an attack by gunmen at Garissa University, at the Kenyatta University funeral home in the capital Nairobi April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man lights a candle near wooden crosses at the Freedom Corner in Kenya's capital Nairobi, as Kenyans continue to pay their respects to the students killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
People look a board displaying the pictures of some of the students who were killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, as Kenyans continue to pay their respects at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Rosina Nafuna (C) carries a portrat picture of her daughter Selpha Wanda, a student killed during an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University, from the Chiromo Mortuary in the capital Nairobi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A university student reacts during a demonstration condemning the gunmen attack at Garissa University campus in the Kenyan coastal port city of Mombasa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
University students join a demonstration condemning the gunmen attack at the Garissa University campus, in the Kenyan coastal port city of Mombasa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A woman holds a candle as she walks past wooden crosses placed on the ground, to symbolize the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, during memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 7, 2015. Kenyan university students marched in the capital to demand more security from the government after gunmen killed nearly 150 people at a campus in the eastern town of Garissa last week. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of the capital Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of the capital Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A relative carries a picture of a student killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, at the Chiromo Mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
A relative is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff as she reacts where bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen are preserved at the Chiromo Mortuary in the capital Nairobi April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gregory Olando

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A policeman points his gun as he tries to push back people who came to see the bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers in a morgue in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
Kenya Defence Force soldiers arrive in Garissa University College in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A woman reacts after seeing her son who was rescued from the Garissa University attack in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 4, 2015, following a seige by gunmen in their campus in Garissa. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
A Garissa University student arrives at Nyayo stadium to meet his relatives in Kenya's capital Nairobi April 4, 2015, after an attack by gunmen in their campus in Garissa. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2015
Garissa University students carry their belongings as they leave for destinations out of Garissa after an attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A crowd looks at bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers in a school compound in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A relative falls while she is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff where bodies of the students killed in an attack by gunmen, are preserved at the Chiromo Mortuary in the capital Nairobi April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
Morgue workers drive bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers at a school compound in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
Men take pictures of the body of a suspected Garissa University College attacker in front of a morgue in Garissa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A man looks through a window of Garissa morgue at bodies of suspected Garissa University College attackers, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A Garissa University student is pictured at a temporary shelter as she waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A Garissa University student rests at a temporary shelter as he waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative of a victim is carried by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
