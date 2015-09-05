Buses from Budapest
Migrants react in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hungary's government said it would deliver around 100 buses to pick up migrants in Budapest and another...more
Migrants enter a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants sit in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man holds his child as he sits in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Belongings of migrants are pictured in an underground station at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants enter a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants sit in a bus, supposed to drive to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A boy sits in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants enter a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants sit in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants enter a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A girl sits in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant stays warm by a fire as he waits for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Migrants walk to board a bus bound for Austria and Germany, next to the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants leave the underground station at the Keleti trainstation to enter busses, which are supposed to leave to Austria and Germany in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants sit in a bus, supposed to drive to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Migrants walk to a bus, which is supposed to leave for Austria and Germany, next to Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrants walks past bottled water as he waits for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Migrants sit in a bus, supposed to drive to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant covers herself with a blanket as it rains, while waiting for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Migrants wait in buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Migrants board a bus bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Migrants gesture on a bus bound for Austria and Germany, next to the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant sits in a bus bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A young boy leans against the carriage of a train as migrants disembark at a railway station in Vienna, Austria September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
