Pictures | Mon Feb 22, 2016 | 2:25am IST

Bush bows out

Jeb Bush listens to a question from the audience during a town hall meeting campaign stop at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
1 / 15
Jeb Bush acknowledges supporters while formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
2 / 15
Jeb Bush and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad eat pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
3 / 15
Former President George W. Bush joins his brother Jeb Bush on the campaign trail for the first time in the 2016 campaign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
4 / 15
Jeb Bush embraces Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop at Woodbury School in Salem, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
5 / 15
Jeb Bush waits outside to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Franklin, New Hampshire November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
6 / 15
Jeb Bush announces that he is suspending his presidential campaign at his South Carolina primary night party in Columbia, South Carolina, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
7 / 15
Jeb Bush leaves following a town hall gathering at Turbocam International in Barrington, New Hampshire August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
8 / 15
Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
9 / 15
Jeb Bush shares a laugh with attendees at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
10 / 15
Jeb Bush kisses his wife Columba while announcing that he is suspending his presidential campaign, at a primary election night party in Columbia, South Carolina, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
11 / 15
Donald Trump and Jeb Bush talk simultaneously during the second Republican debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
12 / 15
Jeb Bush walks past a security guard with a sidearm and a tattoo of the start of the preamble to the U.S. constitution, "We the people," after a town hall meeting with employees at FN America gun manufacturers in Columbia, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
13 / 15
Jeb Bush gets a hug from his mother Barbara Bush after visiting a polling station in Greenville, South Carolina, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
14 / 15
Jeb Bush speaks during a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
15 / 15
