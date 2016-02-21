Bush bows out
Jeb Bush listens to a question from the audience during a town hall meeting campaign stop at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jeb Bush acknowledges supporters while formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jeb Bush and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad eat pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Former President George W. Bush joins his brother Jeb Bush on the campaign trail for the first time in the 2016 campaign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeb Bush embraces Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop at Woodbury School in Salem, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jeb Bush waits outside to be introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Franklin, New Hampshire November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jeb Bush announces that he is suspending his presidential campaign at his South Carolina primary night party in Columbia, South Carolina, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Jeb Bush leaves following a town hall gathering at Turbocam International in Barrington, New Hampshire August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Jeb Bush shares a laugh with attendees at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush kisses his wife Columba while announcing that he is suspending his presidential campaign, at a primary election night party in Columbia, South Carolina, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump and Jeb Bush talk simultaneously during the second Republican debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jeb Bush walks past a security guard with a sidearm and a tattoo of the start of the preamble to the U.S. constitution, "We the people," after a town hall meeting with employees at FN America gun manufacturers in Columbia, South Carolina February 16,...more
Jeb Bush gets a hug from his mother Barbara Bush after visiting a polling station in Greenville, South Carolina, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Jeb Bush speaks during a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Next Slideshows
Nepal prime minister visits India
Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli is on a six-day visit to India.
Clashes in Uganda
Ugandan police clash with opposition protesters a day after the presidential election.
U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya
U.S. warplanes carried out air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in western Libya, killing as many as 40 people.
The final 8 candidates
Portraits of the two Democrats and six Republicans still in the presidential race.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.