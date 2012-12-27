Bush Sr. in intensive care
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush speaks at the World Leadership Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush speaks at the World Leadership Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 21, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
George H.W. Bush arrives for the inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
George H.W. Bush arrives for the inauguration ceremony of Barack Obama as the 44th President of the United States in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
George H.W. Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner in Washington, May 21, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
George H.W. Bush laughs while attending the annual White House Correspondents Association Awards dinner in Washington, May 21, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (R) meets with Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (R) meets with Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Then-Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara with Pope John Paul II during an audience at the Vatican, June 24, 1985. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
Then-Vice President George Bush and his wife Barbara with Pope John Paul II during an audience at the Vatican, June 24, 1985. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
George H.W. Bush is surrounded by a sea of U.S. military personnel as he greets troops following an arrival ceremony in the eastern Saudi Arabian city of Dhahran November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Terry Bochatey
George H.W. Bush is surrounded by a sea of U.S. military personnel as he greets troops following an arrival ceremony in the eastern Saudi Arabian city of Dhahran November 22, 1990. REUTERS/Terry Bochatey
George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in a tandem jump with SFC Michael Elliott in Kennebunkport, Maine in this handout photograph released June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army...more
George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in a tandem jump with SFC Michael Elliott in Kennebunkport, Maine in this handout photograph released June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team/Handout
U2 lead singer Bono (L) and George H.W. Bush arrive for the National Constitution Center's 2007 Liberty Medal ceremony in Philadelphia September 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
U2 lead singer Bono (L) and George H.W. Bush arrive for the National Constitution Center's 2007 Liberty Medal ceremony in Philadelphia September 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
George H.W. Bush (C) and former first lady Barbara Bush (L) attend the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
George H.W. Bush (C) and former first lady Barbara Bush (L) attend the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush enter the East Room of the White House before the ceremony unveiling the official White House portraits of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush in Washington May 31,...more
George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush enter the East Room of the White House before the ceremony unveiling the official White House portraits of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush in Washington May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) picks up the formal endorsement of George H.W. Bush in Houston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) picks up the formal endorsement of George H.W. Bush in Houston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson
Then-President George W. Bush speaks as President-elect Barack Obama looks over his shoulder during a meeting with former U.S. Presidents in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 7, 2009. At left is former President George H.W....more
Then-President George W. Bush speaks as President-elect Barack Obama looks over his shoulder during a meeting with former U.S. Presidents in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 7, 2009. At left is former President George H.W. Bush. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
George H.W. Bush looks back over the top of the train he is travelling on at supporters in a building during a campaign stop Oct. 31, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
George H.W. Bush looks back over the top of the train he is travelling on at supporters in a building during a campaign stop Oct. 31, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
George Bush(l) gestures while standing next to former President Gerald Ford during a campaign rally at the Gerald Ford Museum here, October 29, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
George Bush(l) gestures while standing next to former President Gerald Ford during a campaign rally at the Gerald Ford Museum here, October 29, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Democratic Presidential candidate Govenor Bill Clinton (L) answers a question as president George H.W. Bush tries to interject a point during the Presidential debate October 19, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer
Democratic Presidential candidate Govenor Bill Clinton (L) answers a question as president George H.W. Bush tries to interject a point during the Presidential debate October 19, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer
George H.W. Bush (R) shares a laugh with tennis star Chris Evert during her enshrinement into the International Tennis Hall of Fame July 16, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
George H.W. Bush (R) shares a laugh with tennis star Chris Evert during her enshrinement into the International Tennis Hall of Fame July 16, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
George H.W. Bush (L), and former first lady, Barbara Bush, attend the Texas A&M University commencement ceremony in College Station, Texas, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
George H.W. Bush (L), and former first lady, Barbara Bush, attend the Texas A&M University commencement ceremony in College Station, Texas, December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to George H.W. Bush during a ceremony to present the awards at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to George H.W. Bush during a ceremony to present the awards at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
George W. Bush (L) and his father, former George H.W. Bush, attend the dedication of the new U.S. embassy in Beijing August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
George W. Bush (L) and his father, former George H.W. Bush, attend the dedication of the new U.S. embassy in Beijing August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
George H.W. Bush waves while standing with his wife Barbara (R) and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Hudner Jr. (L) during a tribute to veterans at the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York, August 30,...more
George H.W. Bush waves while standing with his wife Barbara (R) and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Thomas Hudner Jr. (L) during a tribute to veterans at the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York, August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
George W. Bush (R) rides in the family boat "Fidelity 3" with his daughters Barbara (L), Jenna (C) and his father, George H.W. Bush (top), in the waters off Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
George W. Bush (R) rides in the family boat "Fidelity 3" with his daughters Barbara (L), Jenna (C) and his father, George H.W. Bush (top), in the waters off Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
George H.W. Bush (L) and Tiger Woods speak to reporters during the Earl Woods Memorial Pro-Am before the start of the AT&T National PGA golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
George H.W. Bush (L) and Tiger Woods speak to reporters during the Earl Woods Memorial Pro-Am before the start of the AT&T National PGA golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
George H.W. Bush (R) watches as his son, George W. Bush, throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, October 31,...more
George H.W. Bush (R) watches as his son, George W. Bush, throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Barack Obama is introduced to speak by George H.W. Bush at the Points of Light forum at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama is introduced to speak by George H.W. Bush at the Points of Light forum at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
George H.W. Bush does the Texas Rangers' deer horn gesture during Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
George H.W. Bush does the Texas Rangers' deer horn gesture during Game 4 of Major League Baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants, in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
George W. Bush (2nd L) and first lady Laura Bush (L) welcome French President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) to the Bush family residence in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 11, 2007. Watching on is former President George H.W. Bush (2nd R) and former first lady...more
George W. Bush (2nd L) and first lady Laura Bush (L) welcome French President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) to the Bush family residence in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 11, 2007. Watching on is former President George H.W. Bush (2nd R) and former first lady Barbara Bush. REUTERS/Jason Reed
George W. Bush (L) and his father George Herbert Walker Bush leave a church service at St. Ann's Episcopal church in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young
George W. Bush (L) and his father George Herbert Walker Bush leave a church service at St. Ann's Episcopal church in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young
George H.W. Bush (R) listens to a question during an interview with CNN's Larry King, November 1, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
George H.W. Bush (R) listens to a question during an interview with CNN's Larry King, November 1, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Amazon logistics centre
Amazon.com Inc remained the best website for shopping online this holiday season, according to a survey.
Explosion in Nigeria
Packed fireworks explode inside a building in densely populated Lagos, Nigeria.
Playing with fire
Artists and performers wow crowds across India with death-defying fire stunts.
Christmas around the world
People world over welcome Santa Claus and soak into the Yuletide spirit.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.