Business at Trump Tower
President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media after their meeting. Ma laid out the Chinese e-commerce company's new plan to bring a million small U.S. businesses onto its platform to sell to...more
Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said he had a "very productive" meeting with Trump and was encouraged by progress in talks on the Air Force One replacement fleet and on fighter planes. "We discussed Air Force One, we discussed fighter...more
Lockheed Martin is close to a deal to significantly lower the cost of its F-35 aircraft, CEO Marillyn Hewson said after a January 13 meeting with Trump. "I certainly share his views that we need to get the best capability to our men and women in...more
Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT&T and Bob Quinn, AT&T senior executive vice president, met with Trump on January 13 for discussions focused on job creation and government regulations, not the company's planned $85.4-billion merger with Time Warner,...more
Businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower. Gates said he and Trump had a good conversation about "the power of innovation" on a variety of issues, including health and education. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Donald Trump sits with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg during a meeting with technology leaders at Trump Tower in December. The group...more
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was part of a group meeting with a dozen top tech executives in December, where the H-1B temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the U.S. to fill high-skilled jobs was discussed. Nadella said technology...more
Ginni Rometty, chairwoman, president and CEO of IBM, IBM pledged to hire and train workers in the United States before she had a December meeting with Trump and other technology executives. "We have thousands of open positions at any given moment,...more
Jeff Bezos, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Amazon.com is photographed by media as he enters Trump Tower. Bezos said in a statement the meeting was "very productive" and that he "shared the view that the administration should make...more
Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz enters Trump Tower ahead of a meeting of technology leaders with Trump -- at the time, she went into the meeting saying that her industry would be better off if Trump reformed the tax code, negotiated better trade deals and...more
Jacques Nasser (R), chairman of BHP Billiton, stands with Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of BHP Billiton, in the lobby of Trump Tower. "BHP Billiton chairman Jac Nasser and chief executive Andrew Mackenzie had a productive meeting with President-Elect Trump...more
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk enters the lobby of Trump Tower. Trump named Musk to a business advisory council that will give private-sector input to Trump after he takes office. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Donald Trump looks on as LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault speaks to reporters after their meeting at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
