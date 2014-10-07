Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 7, 2014 | 8:27pm IST

Bust Atlantic City

Steven Nordaby and Tony Demidio, of Calvi Electric, remove the letter 'A' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Steven Nordaby and Tony Demidio, of Calvi Electric, remove the letter 'A' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Steven Nordaby and Tony Demidio, of Calvi Electric, remove the letter 'A' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
1 / 20
A seagull flies past the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, one of two casinos owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A seagull flies past the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, one of two casinos owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A seagull flies past the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, one of two casinos owned by Trump Entertainment Resorts, in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 20
A truck full of slot machines blurs passed others awaiting collection outside of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A truck full of slot machines blurs passed others awaiting collection outside of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A truck full of slot machines blurs passed others awaiting collection outside of Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 20
A runner passes the closed Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A runner passes the closed Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A runner passes the closed Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
4 / 20
A security guard stands beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A security guard stands beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A security guard stands beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
5 / 20
A view shows neon lights of Trump Plaza Casino no longer shining since closing of the casino on September 16, in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A view shows neon lights of Trump Plaza Casino no longer shining since closing of the casino on September 16, in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A view shows neon lights of Trump Plaza Casino no longer shining since closing of the casino on September 16, in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
6 / 20
A man tries to peek into the closed Showboat Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

A man tries to peek into the closed Showboat Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A man tries to peek into the closed Showboat Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
7 / 20
Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, latches the letter M from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a truck in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, latches the letter M from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a truck in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, latches the letter M from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a truck in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
8 / 20
Dirt and burnt out bulbs remain on the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Dirt and burnt out bulbs remain on the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Dirt and burnt out bulbs remain on the Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on the boardwalk entrance. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
9 / 20
Guests at the Revel Casino Hotel travel past a sign notifying the public about its closure, in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Guests at the Revel Casino Hotel travel past a sign notifying the public about its closure, in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Guests at the Revel Casino Hotel travel past a sign notifying the public about its closure, in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
10 / 20
Slot machines are loaded into trucks outside Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Slot machines are loaded into trucks outside Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Slot machines are loaded into trucks outside Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
11 / 20
A general view of Trump Plaza Casino illuminated at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on numerous portions of the building. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A general view of Trump Plaza Casino illuminated at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on numerous portions of the building. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A general view of Trump Plaza Casino illuminated at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014, after its letters had been removed on numerous portions of the building. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
12 / 20
Tourists walk past slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tourists walk past slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Tourists walk past slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
13 / 20
People walk outside the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

People walk outside the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
People walk outside the Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
14 / 20
A security guard speaks with a friend beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A security guard speaks with a friend beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A security guard speaks with a friend beside slot machines lining the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
15 / 20
Slot machines line the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Slot machines line the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Slot machines line the sidewalk outside Trump Plaza Casino awaiting collection from trucks in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
16 / 20
Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, haul the letter 'Z' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a vacant lot in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, haul the letter 'Z' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a vacant lot in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby, of Calvi Electric, haul the letter 'Z' from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino onto a vacant lot in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
17 / 20
People walk on the boardwalk in front of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

People walk on the boardwalk in front of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
People walk on the boardwalk in front of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
18 / 20
Joe Luccathetti and Robert Fitting, employees of the Revel Casino Hotel remove signage from its wall along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Joe Luccathetti and Robert Fitting, employees of the Revel Casino Hotel remove signage from its wall along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Joe Luccathetti and Robert Fitting, employees of the Revel Casino Hotel remove signage from its wall along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Close
19 / 20
A couple walks on a beach at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A couple walks on a beach at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A couple walks on a beach at dusk in Atlantic City October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Next Slideshows

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

07 Oct 2014
Love in the time of protest

Love in the time of protest

Protesters demonstrate non-violence at rallies around the world.

07 Oct 2014
Salt of the earth

Salt of the earth

Sasyk-Sivash lake has a long tradition of producing salt from the Black Sea in Crimea.

07 Oct 2014
Eid al-Adha in India

Eid al-Adha in India

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha to commemorate Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's command.

06 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Jaitley in Japan

Jaitley in Japan

Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures