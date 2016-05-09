Edition:
Buying gold in India

A woman looks at a gold bangle inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A salesman waits for customers inside a gold jewellery showroom in Mumbai, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A salesman arranges a gold necklace in a display case inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata, India, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A salesman shows gold pendants to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Gold jewellery is on display as a salesman waits for customers inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata, India, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman tries on a gold ring inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Ahmedabad, India, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A salesman helps a customer (R) to select gold bangles at a jewelry showroom in Mumbai, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

A customer looks at gold ornaments on display inside a jewelry showroom in Kochi April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

A woman checks gold bangles inside a jewelry showroom in Kochi April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A salesman is reflected in a mirror inside a gold jewellery showroom in the old quarters of Delhi April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Gold bracelets are on display as a woman (L) makes choices at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A gold necklace is displayed as a salesman waits for customers inside a jewelry showroom in the old quarters of Delhi April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries on a necklace at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A woman tries on a gold necklace inside a jewelry showroom at a market in Mumbai April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

A woman looks at a gold bangle inside a jewellery showroom at a market in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

A woman tries a gold ring at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A man looks at gold bangles displayed at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A woman looks at a gold chain at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

