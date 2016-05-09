Buying gold in India
A woman looks at a gold bangle inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A salesman waits for customers inside a gold jewellery showroom in Mumbai, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A salesman arranges a gold necklace in a display case inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata, India, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A salesman shows gold pendants to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai, India May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gold jewellery is on display as a salesman waits for customers inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata, India, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman tries on a gold ring inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Ahmedabad, India, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A salesman helps a customer (R) to select gold bangles at a jewelry showroom in Mumbai, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
A customer looks at gold ornaments on display inside a jewelry showroom in Kochi April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A woman checks gold bangles inside a jewelry showroom in Kochi April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A salesman is reflected in a mirror inside a gold jewellery showroom in the old quarters of Delhi April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Gold bracelets are on display as a woman (L) makes choices at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A gold necklace is displayed as a salesman waits for customers inside a jewelry showroom in the old quarters of Delhi April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries on a necklace at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A woman tries on a gold necklace inside a jewelry showroom at a market in Mumbai April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
A woman looks at a gold bangle inside a jewellery showroom at a market in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
A woman tries a gold ring at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man looks at gold bangles displayed at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman looks at a gold chain at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our top India photos from this week.
The Pyongyang skyline
Views of futuristic skyscrapers, epic monuments and thatched-roof buildings in the North Korean capital.
Pigeons light up New York skies
Thousands of pigeons with tiny LED lights strapped to their legs swoop through the skies of New York as performance art.
Postcards from Trump's Scottish ancestral home
Donald Trump has played up his family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, but his success in the Republican presidential battle...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.