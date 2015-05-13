By any means necessary
A rubber dinghy with 104 sub-Saharan Africans on board waiting to be rescued by the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) is seen some 25 miles off the Libyan coast in this handout photo provided by MOAS October 4, 2014. REUTERS/MOAS/Darrin Zammit...more
The wreckage of a fishing boat that was used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An Afghan immigrant carries his son, followed by his wife, as they walk through a field close to the Greek-Macedonian border in an attempt to flee to Macedonia from the border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 13, 2015. Hundreds of mostly...more
The hull on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysia's northern state of Kedah, Malaysia, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Migrants, who are trying to reach Greece, are seen onboard a capsized sailboat, as others are seen in the water trying to reach the coast of the southeastern island of Rhodes April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Loizos
A migrant demonstrates to his friend (not pictured) how to catch a moving train in Atitalaquia, outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Belongings of illegal migrants are seen in a shipping container in Quetta April 4, 2009. Pakistani police found 43 dead bodies and dozens of other people, many of them unconscious, crammed inside a shipping container on a truck from Afghanistan, an...more
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrian Kurds cross the border fence into Turkey near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban migrants trying to reach the U.S. coast in Florida ride in and on a 1951 Chevrolet truck, converted into a marine vessel with air-filled drums for flotation and a propeller driven off the driveshaft for propulsion, July 16, 2003. REUTERS/U.S....more
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses the Hungarian-Serbian border illegally near the village of Asotthalom February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
The Blue Sky M cargo ship, carrying an estimated 900 migrants, is seen at the Gallipoli harbour, southern Italy, December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Welman Rodriguez of El Salvador travels on the roof of a cargo train to border city of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A youth stands near a piece of wreckage of a boat which sank off the Indonesian coast, at Agrabinta beach on the outskirts of Sukabumi, Indonesia's West Java province September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hundreds of Cubans watch as a makeshift boat is carried by would-be emigrants through the city to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol...more
A home-made aluminium boat carrying 16 Cuban migrants pulls up to a dock seeking what the migrants said was refuge from rough seas, in Grand Cayman island August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Polack
People who fled the unrest in Tunisia arrive at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Nigerien migrants sit on a Toyota pickup truck as they return from Libya, in Agadez March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Syrian Kurd pushes his motorcycle as he crosses into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Tunisian migrant searches for clothes to wear amongst fishing boats used by migrants from North Africa to reach the southern Italian island of Lampedusa March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Migrants from North Africa arrive in the southern Italian island of Lampedusa March 7, 2011. Hundreds of Tunisian migrants continued arriving in Lampedusa on boats of various sizes. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An African immigrant tries to sneak under a truck, which briefly stopped at a traffic light, while trying to enter the ferry terminal in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Libyan smuggler (with covered face) and an African migrant travel through the desert on their journey from Ghat in southwest Libya May 29, 2014. The smuggler was transporting a group of African migrants through the desert to northern Libya. ...more
Armed Forces of Malta marines toss bottles of water to a group of around 180 illegal immigrants as a rescue operation gets underway after their vessel ran into engine trouble, some 30km (19 miles) southwest of Malta September 25, 2005. REUTERS/Darrin...more
French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A group of African migrants are transported through the desert on their journey from Ghat in southwest Libya May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
26-year-old Azam from South Sudan stands on rail tracks after failing to flee to Italy in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in abandoned factories in Patras, southwest...more
