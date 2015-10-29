Bye bye Boehner
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) waves his trademark box of tissues as he addresses colleagues prior to the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary...more
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) bows his head in prayer at the start the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Outgoing House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) wipes a tear as he addresses colleagues prior to the election for the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
House Speaker John Boehner re-enters after excusing himself from a news conference following a closed Republican House caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (C) and House Majority Whip Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (R) arrive for a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as he holds the gavel after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner sit during a meeting about the debt limit at the White House in Washington July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
House Speaker John Boehner tickles John Griffin III, son of Representative Tim Griffin (R-AR) (not seen), after a house vote on border safety and security in Washington, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner play golf together at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
House Speaker John Boehner smokes a cigarette at a picnic for Members of Congress, hosted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
House Minority leader John Boehner (R-OH) cries as he listens to fellow rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) speak to the press about his time as a prisoner during the Vietnam war, following a Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington February...more
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) publicly announces his resignation as Speaker and from the U.S. Congress at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Minority leader John Boehner wipes tears from his face as he listens to fellow rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) speak about his time as a prisoner during in the Vietnam war, following a Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington...more
House Speaker John Boehner listens as Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) (C) addresses a news conference about debt relief legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 1, 2011. Also pictured is Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)...more
House Speaker John Boehner walks from a meeting with President Barack Obama, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) outside the West Wing of the White...more
Speaker of the House John Boehner pumps his fist as he emerges from a meeting with Republican House members in the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Speaker of the House John Boehner holds up the gavel after being re-elected on the first day of the 113th Congress at the Capitol in Washington January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
India-Africa Forum Summit
India hosts its biggest-ever Africa summit this week.
The female Kurds fighting ISIS
On the frontlines with Kurdistan's female fighters battling Islamic State.
North Korea's architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers, epic monuments and thatched-roof buildings in the reclusive state.
Nepal elects first woman president
Bidhya Bhandari is elected Nepal's first woman president.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.