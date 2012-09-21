Edition:
Cairo's graffiti - take two

<p>A student walks past graffiti depicting former President Hosni Mubarak (R) and his wife Suzan, at Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place during the revolution against Mubarak and over the last few months, in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A student walks past graffiti depicting former President Hosni Mubarak (R) and his wife Suzan, at Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place during the revolution against Mubarak and over the last few months, in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>An Egyptian man walks in front of a wall sprayed with graffiti depicting images of martyrs and Al Ahli fans, who were killed during clashes at Port Said stadium in February, at Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security forces took place during the revolution in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. The Arabic words read: "Glory to the Martyrs". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An Egyptian man walks in front of a wall sprayed with graffiti depicting images of martyrs and Al Ahli fans, who were killed during clashes at Port Said stadium in February, at Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security forces took place during the revolution in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. The Arabic words read: "Glory to the Martyrs". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Ayman Saied, 26, who lost his leg during clashes, walks in front of a wall sprayed with graffiti at Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security forces took place during the revolution in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Ayman Saied, 26, who lost his leg during clashes, walks in front of a wall sprayed with graffiti at Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security forces took place during the revolution in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Egyptian artist Mahmoud Yakout, 49, paints on a graffiti wall at Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place during the revolution in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Egyptian artist Mahmoud Yakout, 49, paints on a graffiti wall at Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place during the revolution in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>An Egyptian man walks in front of a wall sprayed with graffiti depicting martyrs and that reads," Freedom is your title", at Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place during the revolution in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An Egyptian man walks in front of a wall sprayed with graffiti depicting martyrs and that reads," Freedom is your title", at Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place during the revolution in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>An Egyptian man walks in front of a wall sprayed with graffiti depicting the faces of Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi (C) and his assistants at Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place during the revolution in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

An Egyptian man walks in front of a wall sprayed with graffiti depicting the faces of Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi (C) and his assistants at Mohamed Mahmoud street, which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place during the revolution in downtown Cairo April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A riot police vehicle is parked next to a painted wall, believed to have been done by government workers on Tuesday night to cover graffiti, along Mohamed Mahmoud street in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. The graffiti on the walls of Mohamed Mahmoud Street had existed since November, where some of the fiercest fighting between protesters and security forces took place. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A riot police vehicle is parked next to a painted wall, believed to have been done by government workers on Tuesday night to cover graffiti, along Mohamed Mahmoud street in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. The graffiti on the walls of Mohamed Mahmoud Street had existed since November, where some of the fiercest fighting between protesters and security forces took place. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Youths stand in front of a graffiti with Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi face on a playing card along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. No sooner had Egyptian authorities painted over a wall of revolutionary graffiti near Tahrir Square this week than the street artists were back with spray cans and a new target President Mohamed Mursi. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Youths stand in front of a graffiti with Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi face on a playing card along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. No sooner had Egyptian authorities painted over a wall of revolutionary graffiti near Tahrir Square this week than the street artists were back with spray cans and a new target President Mohamed Mursi. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A woman looks at a graffiti with Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi face on a playing card along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A woman looks at a graffiti with Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi face on a playing card along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman looks at a graffiti with Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi face on a playing card along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A man looks on in front of graffiti with Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak, former Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi and Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man looks on in front of graffiti with Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak, former Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi and Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A man walks in front of a graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 21, 2012. The Arabic words read, "Every policemen are thugs." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man walks in front of a graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 21, 2012. The Arabic words read, "Every policemen are thugs." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man walks in front of a graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 21, 2012. The Arabic words read, "Every policemen are thugs." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>People walk in front of graffiti against Muslim Brotherhood along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. Arabic words read, "Egypt is the tomb of Brotherhood's." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

People walk in front of graffiti against Muslim Brotherhood along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. Arabic words read, "Egypt is the tomb of Brotherhood's." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

People walk in front of graffiti against Muslim Brotherhood along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. Arabic words read, "Egypt is the tomb of Brotherhood's." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A man draws graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. The graffiti reads, "My Love Prophet Muhammad, Glory to the Martyrs." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man draws graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. The graffiti reads, "My Love Prophet Muhammad, Glory to the Martyrs." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man draws graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. The graffiti reads, "My Love Prophet Muhammad, Glory to the Martyrs." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>People walk in front of graffiti of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak, former Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. The Arabic words read, "It is a shaky regime that fears a pen and a brush, an oppressive regime which suppresses those who oppressed." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

People walk in front of graffiti of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak, former Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. The Arabic words read, "It is a shaky regime that fears a pen and a brush, an oppressive regime which suppresses those who oppressed." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A man walks in front of a wall sprayed with fresh graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street, a day after the walls were believed to be painted by government workers to cover former graffiti, in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man walks in front of a wall sprayed with fresh graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street, a day after the walls were believed to be painted by government workers to cover former graffiti, in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A man redraws the graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street, a day after the walls were believed to be painted by government workers to cover former graffiti, in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. The graffiti in red reads: "tell your boss that our country has a special taste for us." The words in black (L) read: "If you erase I will write it again." and the words on the bottom right call the police and the country's system cowards. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A man redraws the graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street, a day after the walls were believed to be painted by government workers to cover former graffiti, in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. The graffiti in red reads: "tell your boss that our country has a special taste for us." The words in black (L) read: "If you erase I will write it again." and the words on the bottom right call the police and the country's system cowards. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A man redraws graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street, a day after the walls were believed to be painted by government workers to cover former graffiti, in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A man redraws graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street, a day after the walls were believed to be painted by government workers to cover former graffiti, in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A man redraws graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street, a day after the walls were believed to be painted by government workers to cover former graffiti, in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A man redraws graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street, a day after the walls were believed to be painted by government workers to cover former graffiti, in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A man redraws graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street, a day after the walls were believed to be painted by government workers to cover former graffiti, in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A man redraws graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street, a day after the walls were believed to be painted by government workers to cover former graffiti, in downtown Cairo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

