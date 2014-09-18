Cairo's Turkish bath

Men relax at a room full of steam before diving into cold water at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. The "hammam", which was adopted during Turkish rule, is similar to a sauna. Local steam bath culture was recently...more

Men relax at a room full of steam before diving into cold water at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. The "hammam", which was adopted during Turkish rule, is similar to a sauna. Local steam bath culture was recently revived in past years after they were made cleaner, with modern methods of beauty and relaxation introduced. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

