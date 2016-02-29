Calais' migrant jungle dismantled
Smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze to protest the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used...more
French riot police secure the area as a migrant holds a knife to his wrist as a threat while standing on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man tries to extinguish a fire as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen destroy a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A youth throws a stone as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant sits on his makeshift shelter as workmen start to dismantle a section of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A youth reacts near a French CRS riot policeman as smoke rises from a burning makeshift shelter to protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French riot police face off with migrants and their supporters outside a makeshift school during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants get warm near a fire outside a makeshift shelter with the message, "Place of Life" during the partial dismantlement of the camp called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French CRS riot policemen react to a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen tear down a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant carries his belongings as French riot police secure the area during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French riot police secure the area as a migrant sits on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Black smoke billows from a burning makeshift shelter as French CRS riot policemen take postion during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Next Slideshows
India Budget 2016
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled a budget for the poor on Monday, announcing new rural aid and health programmes.
Christie endorses Trump
New Jersey governor Chris Christie endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Iran votes
Millions of Iranians vote in an election sure to shape the post-sanctions era.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.