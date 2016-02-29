Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 29, 2016 | 10:15pm IST

Calais' migrant jungle dismantled

Smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze to protest the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of the camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze to protest the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used...more

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze to protest the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of the camp. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 14
French riot police secure the area as a migrant holds a knife to his wrist as a threat while standing on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French riot police secure the area as a migrant holds a knife to his wrist as a threat while standing on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
French riot police secure the area as a migrant holds a knife to his wrist as a threat while standing on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
2 / 14
A man tries to extinguish a fire as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man tries to extinguish a fire as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A man tries to extinguish a fire as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 14
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen destroy a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen destroy a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen destroy a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 14
A youth throws a stone as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A youth throws a stone as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A youth throws a stone as smoke and flames rise from a burning makeshift shelter in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 14
A migrant sits on his makeshift shelter as workmen start to dismantle a section of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant sits on his makeshift shelter as workmen start to dismantle a section of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A migrant sits on his makeshift shelter as workmen start to dismantle a section of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
6 / 14
A youth reacts near a French CRS riot policeman as smoke rises from a burning makeshift shelter to protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A youth reacts near a French CRS riot policeman as smoke rises from a burning makeshift shelter to protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A youth reacts near a French CRS riot policeman as smoke rises from a burning makeshift shelter to protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 14
French riot police face off with migrants and their supporters outside a makeshift school during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French riot police face off with migrants and their supporters outside a makeshift school during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
French riot police face off with migrants and their supporters outside a makeshift school during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
8 / 14
Migrants get warm near a fire outside a makeshift shelter with the message, "Place of Life" during the partial dismantlement of the camp called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants get warm near a fire outside a makeshift shelter with the message, "Place of Life" during the partial dismantlement of the camp called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Migrants get warm near a fire outside a makeshift shelter with the message, "Place of Life" during the partial dismantlement of the camp called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 14
French CRS riot policemen react to a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French CRS riot policemen react to a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
French CRS riot policemen react to a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
10 / 14
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen tear down a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen tear down a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A French riot policeman secures the area as workmen tear down a makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 14
A migrant carries his belongings as French riot police secure the area during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant carries his belongings as French riot police secure the area during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A migrant carries his belongings as French riot police secure the area during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 14
French riot police secure the area as a migrant sits on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French riot police secure the area as a migrant sits on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
French riot police secure the area as a migrant sits on his makeshift shelter during the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 14
Black smoke billows from a burning makeshift shelter as French CRS riot policemen take postion during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Black smoke billows from a burning makeshift shelter as French CRS riot policemen take postion during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Black smoke billows from a burning makeshift shelter as French CRS riot policemen take postion during a protest by migrants against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
India Budget 2016

India Budget 2016

Next Slideshows

India Budget 2016

India Budget 2016

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled a budget for the poor on Monday, announcing new rural aid and health programmes.

29 Feb 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

27 Feb 2016
Christie endorses Trump

Christie endorses Trump

New Jersey governor Chris Christie endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

27 Feb 2016
Iran votes

Iran votes

Millions of Iranians vote in an election sure to shape the post-sanctions era.

26 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast