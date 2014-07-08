Edition:
Calgary Stampede

Novice bareback rider Tanner Selinger rides the horse Xtremely Frisky in the novice bareback event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride demonstrate their lances during their show on day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Clint Robinson of Spanish Fork, Utah flips a calf in the tie-down roping event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The belt buckle of Calgary Stampede Queen Danica Heath at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A cowboy walks by a carnival ride during day two of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Wade Sumpter of Fowler, Colorado wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Cole Elshere of Faith, South Dakota flies off the horse Virgil in the saddle bronc event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Miss Rodeo Canada Nicole Briggs (L) shares a laugh with Miss Rodeo Washington Audrey Ramsden (R) during day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Logan Hodson of Hudsons Hope, British Columbia hits the ground after getting thrown from the horse Black Feathers during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The belt buckle of steer rider Miles Goodman at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Alberta premier Dave Hancock flips a pancake during the premier's annual Calgary Stampede Breakfast in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer watches the grandstand show during day two of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. The Calgary Stampede is a ten-day rodeo and fair event that has been running for 102 years. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Professional tie-down roper Tyson Durfey of Weatherford, Texas practices roping in the parking lot during day two of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A Calgary Stampede rodeo girl carries the American flag during the start of day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alberta, rides the horse Wildcat in the bareback event during day 3 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Chris Redden of Ravenwood, Missouri prepares for the Cowboy Up Challenge during day 2 of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Justin Miller of Neepawa, Manitoba wrestles a steer in a steer wrestling event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102nd Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The belt buckle of American quarter horse competitor Kate Bamford at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas rides the horse Sexy Bucks in the bareback event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102 Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tyler Smith of Fruita, Colorado, flies off the bull Tracker in the bull riding event during day 1 of the rodeo at the 102 Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Calgary city police officers wearing their Stetson cowboy hats patrol during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A native person waves to the crowd during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tourists from Taiwan take photos during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (C) poses for a photograph with a group dressed as horses during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi acknowledges the crowd while riding a horse during the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The belt buckle of bull rider Claudio Crisostomo of Brazil at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (L) waves to the crowd at the start of the 102nd Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

A man runs with a Canadian flag in front of parade marshal William Shatner during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Parade marshal William Shatner (L) waves to fans during the 102 Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, July 4, 2014. Shatner played Captain Kirk in the Hollywood Star Trek series. REUTERS/Todd Korol

