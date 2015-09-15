Edition:
California burning

Firefighter Jesse Kaplanis battles the Valley Fire in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A firefighter sprays water on a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Dry vegetation fills a field as a firefighter battles the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Flames from the Valley Fire cover a hillside along Highway 29 in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015.REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A firefighter douses flames from a backfire on Highway 29 while battling the Valley Fire in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is pictured on his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Leveled homes line Jefferson St. after the Valley Fire raged through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Firefighters throw dirt on a hot spot while battling the Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Cal Fire Santa Clara firefighters rest after battling the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A firefighter lights a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. The Butte fire has destroyed 86 homes and 51 outbuildings in rural Amador and Calaveras counties, where it covers an estimated 65,000 acres (26,305 hectares), officials said. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A home burns as the Butte Fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A burned out car sits in front of a vineyard following the Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A structure burns as the Butte Fire rages through the Scott's Junction area near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Billowing smoke rises above a residence as the Butte Fire burns in San Andreas, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A shed burns as the Butte Fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A firefighter works to save a residence as the Butte fire burns in San Andreas, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A cow grazes in a pasture as the Butte Fire burns Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A house burns as the Butte fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A firefighter watches a tree burn as the Butte fire rages near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Firefighters set a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A firefighter sprays water while fire surrounds boats as the Butte Fire rages near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Firefighters work to save a home as the Butte Fire rages through the Scott's Junction area near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A home burns as the Butte Fire rages near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Flames from the Butte fire pass a yard sculpture in Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
An animal walks up a street in the evacuated community of Sheep Ranch near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
