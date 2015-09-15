California burning
Firefighter Jesse Kaplanis battles the Valley Fire in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A firefighter sprays water on a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Dry vegetation fills a field as a firefighter battles the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Flames from the Valley Fire cover a hillside along Highway 29 in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015.REUTERS/Noah Berger
Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter douses flames from a backfire on Highway 29 while battling the Valley Fire in Lower Lake, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is pictured on his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Leveled homes line Jefferson St. after the Valley Fire raged through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters throw dirt on a hot spot while battling the Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Cal Fire Santa Clara firefighters rest after battling the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter lights a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. The Butte fire has destroyed 86 homes and 51 outbuildings in rural Amador and Calaveras counties, where it covers an estimated 65,000 acres...more
A home burns as the Butte Fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A burned out car sits in front of a vineyard following the Valley Fire near Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A structure burns as the Butte Fire rages through the Scott's Junction area near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Billowing smoke rises above a residence as the Butte Fire burns in San Andreas, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A shed burns as the Butte Fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter works to save a residence as the Butte fire burns in San Andreas, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A cow grazes in a pasture as the Butte Fire burns Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A house burns as the Butte fire rages through Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter watches a tree burn as the Butte fire rages near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters set a backfire while battling the Butte fire near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter sprays water while fire surrounds boats as the Butte Fire rages near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters work to save a home as the Butte Fire rages through the Scott's Junction area near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A home burns as the Butte Fire rages near Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Flames from the Butte fire pass a yard sculpture in Mountain Ranch, California September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
An animal walks up a street in the evacuated community of Sheep Ranch near San Andreas, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Next Slideshows
What is left behind
As migrants and refugees move from one place to the next a look at what they leave behind.
Hungary's border police
The police force on the front lines as Hungary prepares to enact new rules the government says will bring a halt to the illegal flow of migrants.
Border deadline
Migrants race through the Balkans on foot, train, bus and taxi trying to beat a border crackdown promised by Hungary�s right-wing government.
Airbus, Alabama
Airbus Group's new factory in Mobile, Alabama will build predominately A321 aircraft.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.