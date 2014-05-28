Edition:
California college town grieves

Students console one another at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. Students returned to campus for a "day of mourning", four days after the son of a Hollywood film director killed six students in a stabbing and shooting rampage across the seaside community. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Students console one another at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. Students returned to campus for a "day of mourning", four days after the son of a Hollywood film director killed six students in a stabbing and shooting rampage across the seaside community. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Students gather at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Students gather at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Students from a sorority gather with fellow students at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Students from a sorority gather with fellow students at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tracy Lau, 20, (L) and Christine Quach, 21, pet comfort dogs at a makeshift shrine for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tracy Lau, 20, (L) and Christine Quach, 21, pet comfort dogs at a makeshift shrine for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A unidentified student on crutches arrives at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A unidentified student on crutches arrives at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A student signs on a remembrance wall in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A student signs on a remembrance wall in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) student Star Lasam, 21, gives hugs to students returning to campus in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) student Star Lasam, 21, gives hugs to students returning to campus in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Students gather at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Students gather at the University of California Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium during a memorial service in honor of the victims of Friday's Isla Vista rampage in Santa Barbara, California, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People protest the presence of news crews as a man stands in front of a makeshift shrine for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People protest the presence of news crews as a man stands in front of a makeshift shrine for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students from various sororities hug outside a sorority house where two women were killed in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students from various sororities hug outside a sorority house where two women were killed in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, (R) stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, (R) stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People listen to a memorial service for the victims of the shootings in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People listen to a memorial service for the victims of the shootings in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Lisa Kitson (L-R), 20, Jason Dahn, 20, Ariana Richmond, 20, and Melissa Barthelemy, 36, march between drive-by shooting crime scenes in a protest against sexual violence and hate crimes, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Lisa Kitson (L-R), 20, Jason Dahn, 20, Ariana Richmond, 20, and Melissa Barthelemy, 36, march between drive-by shooting crime scenes in a protest against sexual violence and hate crimes, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The vehicle of the alleged shooter is pictured at one of crime scenes after a series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathon Alcorn

The vehicle of the alleged shooter is pictured at one of crime scenes after a series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathon Alcorn
UC Santa Barbara students react near one of the crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students react near one of the crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A picture of Elliot Rodger is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A picture of Elliot Rodger is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A map of the shooter's movement is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, California May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A map of the shooter's movement is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, California May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A wrecked black BMW sedan is pictured on the street after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A wrecked black BMW sedan is pictured on the street after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A man looks through a window with bullet holes at a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man looks through a window with bullet holes at a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Investigators leave an apartment complex where a body was found from Friday night's shooting rampage, in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Investigators leave an apartment complex where a body was found from Friday night's shooting rampage, in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
UC Santa Barbara students embrace at a makeshift shrine outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students embrace at a makeshift shrine outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Santa Barbara sheriff deputies stand in the street at one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Santa Barbara sheriff deputies stand in the street at one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Media wait outside the home of director Peter Rodger in Woodland Hills, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Media wait outside the home of director Peter Rodger in Woodland Hills, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Police yellow markers are seen after a drive-by shooter went on a night time rampage in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Police yellow markers are seen after a drive-by shooter went on a night time rampage in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Blood is seen inside the I.V. Deli after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Blood is seen inside the I.V. Deli after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight march and vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight march and vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
UCSB student Derrick Hayes wipes away tears outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UCSB student Derrick Hayes wipes away tears outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
