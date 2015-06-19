California wildfire spreading
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. Wildfires raging in three West Coast states have forced more than 1,000 people to be evacuated from their...more
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California June 18, 2015. Some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and bulldozers were battling the Lake Fire,...more
A helicopter makes a water drop on a wildfire near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A firefighting helicopter fills up with water from Jenks Lake as firefighters battle the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over the Coachella Valley from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A windmill farm is seen in front of smoke from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, seen at sunset from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A wildfire spreads in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. rEUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A wildfire burns through the trees near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A helicopter picks up water to drop on a wildfire at Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Crushing counterfeit cookware
About one ton of counterfeit cooking items, including pans and utensils, are destroyed by Swiss customs.
Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt
The U.S. carrier is based in the Gulf to strike ISIS positions in Iraq and Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
India this Week
Our top images this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.