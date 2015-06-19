Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 20, 2015 | 5:20am IST

California wildfire spreading

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. Wildfires raging in three West Coast states have forced more than 1,000 people to be evacuated from their homes this week in blazes that mark an early start to what experts say may be a particularly destructive fire season. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. Wildfires raging in three West Coast states have forced more than 1,000 people to be evacuated from their...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. Wildfires raging in three West Coast states have forced more than 1,000 people to be evacuated from their homes this week in blazes that mark an early start to what experts say may be a particularly destructive fire season. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 18
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California June 18, 2015. Some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and bulldozers were battling the Lake Fire, which was raging across some 7,500 acres and was just 5 percent contained, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California June 18, 2015. Some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and bulldozers were battling the Lake Fire,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California June 18, 2015. Some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and bulldozers were battling the Lake Fire, which was raging across some 7,500 acres and was just 5 percent contained, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
2 / 18
A helicopter makes a water drop on a wildfire near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A helicopter makes a water drop on a wildfire near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A helicopter makes a water drop on a wildfire near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 18
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 18
Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 18
A firefighting helicopter fills up with water from Jenks Lake as firefighters battle the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

A firefighting helicopter fills up with water from Jenks Lake as firefighters battle the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A firefighting helicopter fills up with water from Jenks Lake as firefighters battle the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
6 / 18
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over the Coachella Valley from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over the Coachella Valley from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over the Coachella Valley from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
7 / 18
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 18
Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Chon Bribiescas, 59, of the U.S. Forest Service views the edge of a wildfire in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 18
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 18
A windmill farm is seen in front of smoke from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, seen at sunset from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

A windmill farm is seen in front of smoke from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, seen at sunset from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A windmill farm is seen in front of smoke from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, seen at sunset from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
11 / 18
A wildfire spreads in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A wildfire spreads in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A wildfire spreads in Heart Bar in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear Lake, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 18
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Close
13 / 18
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. rEUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. rEUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. rEUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 18
A wildfire burns through the trees near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A wildfire burns through the trees near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A wildfire burns through the trees near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 18
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 18
A helicopter picks up water to drop on a wildfire at Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A helicopter picks up water to drop on a wildfire at Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A helicopter picks up water to drop on a wildfire at Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 18
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A firefighter monitors a wildfire as it spreads to the road near Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Crushing counterfeit cookware

Crushing counterfeit cookware

Next Slideshows

Crushing counterfeit cookware

Crushing counterfeit cookware

About one ton of counterfeit cooking items, including pans and utensils, are destroyed by Swiss customs.

20 Jun 2015
Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt

The U.S. carrier is based in the Gulf to strike ISIS positions in Iraq and Syria.

20 Jun 2015
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

19 Jun 2015
India this Week

India this Week

Our top images this week.

19 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast