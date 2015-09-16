Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 16, 2015 | 10:20pm IST

California's charred landscape

A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A basketball hoop is pictured at a burnt property during the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
1 / 22
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
2 / 22
Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Burned out remains of a vehicle and swing set scorched by the Valley Fire line Jefferson St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
3 / 22
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
4 / 22
A firefighter walks through the rubble of a destroyed home at the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A firefighter walks through the rubble of a destroyed home at the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A firefighter walks through the rubble of a destroyed home at the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
5 / 22
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
6 / 22
An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
An oven remains standing amid ruins of a home leveled by the Valley Fire on Lincoln St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
7 / 22
Firefighters extinguish a flare up in an automobile burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters extinguish a flare up in an automobile burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Firefighters extinguish a flare up in an automobile burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 22
A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A firefighter is seen through destroyed cars as he searches for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
9 / 22
Information posted by rescue personnel to assist firefighters in searching for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire is seen in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Information posted by rescue personnel to assist firefighters in searching for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire is seen in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Information posted by rescue personnel to assist firefighters in searching for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire is seen in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
10 / 22
A deer runs through a property burnt by the Valley Fire in Hidden Valley Lake, California September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A deer runs through a property burnt by the Valley Fire in Hidden Valley Lake, California September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A deer runs through a property burnt by the Valley Fire in Hidden Valley Lake, California September 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
11 / 22
Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Flames spout from a gas pipe at a Jefferson St. home leveled by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
12 / 22
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of a home burnt by the Valley Fire in Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
13 / 22
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
14 / 22
Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Murky water fills a heart-shaped pool at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
15 / 22
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Burned out remains of vehicles and homes scorched by the Valley Fire line Wardlaw St. in Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
16 / 22
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Firefighters search for victims in the rubble of homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
17 / 22
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
18 / 22
Destroyed vehicles sit abandoned in an area burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Destroyed vehicles sit abandoned in an area burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Destroyed vehicles sit abandoned in an area burnt by the Valley Fire near Middletown, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
19 / 22
The scorched remains of bathing areas are seen at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The scorched remains of bathing areas are seen at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
The scorched remains of bathing areas are seen at Harbin Hot Springs resort after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
20 / 22
Ana Malachowski looks through the remains of a home she lived in as a child, amidst the rubble of many other homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Ana Malachowski looks through the remains of a home she lived in as a child, amidst the rubble of many other homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Ana Malachowski looks through the remains of a home she lived in as a child, amidst the rubble of many other homes burnt by the Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
21 / 22
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
The charred remains of Harbin Hot Springs Resort are seen after the Valley Fire whipped through Middleton, California September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Abandoned at the border

Abandoned at the border

Next Slideshows

Abandoned at the border

Abandoned at the border

Thousands of migrants and refugees are stranded in the Balkans after Hungary shut the EU's external border with Serbia.

16 Sep 2015
Cuban religion yearns for recognition

Cuban religion yearns for recognition

Cubans who practice Santeria hope Pope Francis formally recognizes their religion during his visit.

16 Sep 2015
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

16 Sep 2015
Disputes in the South China Sea

Disputes in the South China Sea

China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, its claims overlapping with those of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

15 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast