California's Clayton Fire
A deer statue stands amid the remains of a home in a neighborhood destroyed by the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A DC-10 fire fighting aircraft makes a fire retardant drop while following its lead plane while battling the Clayton Fire north of Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A dead goat is seen on a wheelbarrow near a home destroyed by the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An injured kitten is tended to by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Battalion Chief Aldo Gonzales during the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Molten metal is seen next to a car burned by the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Lower Lake resident Darcy Schmidt recounts her battle against the Clayton Fire outside her undamaged home on Bonham Road. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A general view of burned properties destroyed by the Clayton Fire is seen along Quarterhorse Lane in Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A staircase is seen standing amid a destroyed home on Winchester Street during the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Lower Lake resident Michelle Waller reacts to the arrest announcement of arson suspect Damin Anthony Pashilk during a community meeting at the evacuation center in Middletown for residents displaced by the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen...more
A burning house damaged by the Clayton Fire is seen near Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters spray water into a damaged building while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A CAL FIRE firefighter moves a mannequin head from a burning home while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Melted trash containers destroyed by the Clayton Fire are seen at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A view of burned properties destroyed by the Clayton Fire is seen along Winchester Street in Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters spray water into a damaged building while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A horse walks on a field charred by the Clayton Fire near Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters move a burning roof while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Remains of properties burned by the Clayton Fire are seen along Morgan Valley Road at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A CAL FIRE firefighter monitors a burning home while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Property destroyed by the Clayton Fire is seen near downtown Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter carries a hose into a property damaged by the Clayton Fire near Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A photographer helps a motorcyclist after he drove into a section of downed wires on the road during the Clayton Fire near Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters spray water into a damaged building while battling the Clayton Fire. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter monitors a burning structure while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter works on the damaged auto shop while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Cal Fire firefighters spray water into a damaged building while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work to control a burning structure while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters with the Garden Valley Fire Department work on their fire engine while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Burned cars damaged by the Clayton Fire are seen in a residential neighborhood near Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A mannequin head is seen inside a burning home at the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
