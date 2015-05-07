Edition:
California's drought from above

A field of dead almond trees is seen next to a field of growing almond trees in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves according to some estimates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reservoir banks that used to be underwater are seen at Millerton Lake, on the San Joaquin River, in Friant, California, United States May 6, 2015. California's snowpack, which generally provides about a third of the state's water, is at its lowest level on record. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cows are seen at Harris Cattle Ranch in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. It takes 150 gallons of water to make a 1/3 pounder hamburger, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A worker walks through farm fields in Los Banos, California, United States, May 5, 2015. California water regulators adopted the state's first rules for mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the region's catastrophic drought enters its fourth year. Urban users will be hardest hit, even though they account for only 20 percent of state water consumption, while the state's massive agricultural sector, which the Public Policy Institute of California says uses 80 percent of human-related consumption, has been exempted. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The California Aqueduct and farm fields are seen in the Central Valley in Coalinga, California, United States May 6, 2015. California ranks as the top farm state by annual value of agricultural products, most of which are produced in the Central Valley, the vast, fertile region stretching 450 miles (720 km) north-sound from Redding to Bakersfield. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A field of dead almond trees is seen in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Farm fields are seen in the Central Valley near Fresno, California, United States May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cows are seen at Harris Cattle Ranch in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Farm fields are seen in the Central Valley near Fresno, California, United States May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reservoir banks that used to be underwater are seen at Millerton Lake, on the top of the Friant Dam in Friant, California, United States May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Boat docks that used to be at the edge of the water are seen at Millerton Lake, on the San Joaquin River, in Friant, California, United States May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A canal runs through farm fields in Los Banos, California, United States May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fresno-Clovis Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility is seen next to farm fields in Fresno, California, United States May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the state enters its fourth year of severe drought. Communities where residential customers use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day would have to cut back by 35 percent. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Water pours into a canal in Los Banos, California, United States May 5, 2015. The emergency regulations, which require some communities to trim water use by as much as 36 percent, were approved unanimously late Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board weeks after Democratic Governor Jerry Brown stood in a drying mountain meadow and ordered statewide rationing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A person water skis on an artificial lake in Indio, April 13, 2015. California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought that has left mountain snow pack, which generally provides about a third of the state's water, at its lowest level on record and forced farmers to fallow thousands of acres of cropland. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An umbrella is seen painted on dry grass in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A water storage facility is seen near homes in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Wet 'n Wild water park is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New home constructions are seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Jack Nicklaus private golf course is seen next to Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Water flows into a lake on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A gardener works on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Solar panels are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A home with a swimming pool is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A cemetery is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man looks for a golf ball in the desert next to a golf course in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A new home construction is seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

