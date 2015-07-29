Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 29, 2015 | 9:10pm IST

California's dry farms

A field of dead almond trees is seen during a drought in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves according to some estimates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A field of dead almond trees is seen during a drought in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves according to some estimates. ...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A field of dead almond trees is seen during a drought in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves according to some estimates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 20
A farm worker takes a break while picking table grapes in Maricopa, California, United States, July 24, 2015. California is in the fourth year of a catastrophic drought. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A farm worker takes a break while picking table grapes in Maricopa, California, United States, July 24, 2015. California is in the fourth year of a catastrophic drought. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A farm worker takes a break while picking table grapes in Maricopa, California, United States, July 24, 2015. California is in the fourth year of a catastrophic drought. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 20
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa, California, United States, July 24, 2015. Due to the drought, some farm workers are losing days of work or working shorter hours. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa, California, United States, July 24, 2015. Due to the drought, some farm workers are losing days of work or working shorter hours. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa, California, United States, July 24, 2015. Due to the drought, some farm workers are losing days of work or working shorter hours. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 20
Children play at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children play at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Children play at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
Workers pick strawberries in a field on a farm in Oxnard February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Workers pick strawberries in a field on a farm in Oxnard February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Workers pick strawberries in a field on a farm in Oxnard February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 20
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
A worker prunes almond trees in an orchard near Bakersfield in the Central Valley January 17, 2015. California ranks as the top farm state by annual value of agricultural products, most of which are produced in the Central Valley, the vast, fertile region stretching 450 miles (720 km) north-sound from Redding to Bakersfield. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A worker prunes almond trees in an orchard near Bakersfield in the Central Valley January 17, 2015. California ranks as the top farm state by annual value of agricultural products, most of which are produced in the Central Valley, the vast, fertile...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A worker prunes almond trees in an orchard near Bakersfield in the Central Valley January 17, 2015. California ranks as the top farm state by annual value of agricultural products, most of which are produced in the Central Valley, the vast, fertile region stretching 450 miles (720 km) north-sound from Redding to Bakersfield. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 20
Farm worker Jose Adolfo Casares, 40, sits with his one-year-old daughter, Guadalupe, at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Farm worker Jose Adolfo Casares, 40, sits with his one-year-old daughter, Guadalupe, at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Farm worker Jose Adolfo Casares, 40, sits with his one-year-old daughter, Guadalupe, at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 20
Paula Isidoro, 55, dries grapes outside her home at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Paula Isidoro, 55, dries grapes outside her home at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Paula Isidoro, 55, dries grapes outside her home at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
A worker fixes an irrigation pipe in a cornfield at the Bowles Farming Company in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A worker fixes an irrigation pipe in a cornfield at the Bowles Farming Company in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A worker fixes an irrigation pipe in a cornfield at the Bowles Farming Company in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 20
Dead almond trees are seen near Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dead almond trees are seen near Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Dead almond trees are seen near Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 20
Workers plant crops in the Central Valley near Fresno May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Workers plant crops in the Central Valley near Fresno May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Workers plant crops in the Central Valley near Fresno May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 20
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 20
A worker checks irrigation pipes in a cornfield at the Bowles Farming Company in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A worker checks irrigation pipes in a cornfield at the Bowles Farming Company in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A worker checks irrigation pipes in a cornfield at the Bowles Farming Company in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 20
Workers pick grapes in the Central Valley May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Workers pick grapes in the Central Valley May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Workers pick grapes in the Central Valley May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 20
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A farm worker picks table grapes in Maricopa July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 20
Children play soccer at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children play soccer at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Children play soccer at a migrant farm labor housing center in Bakersfield July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 20
Bob Weimer looks over a fallow field on his 1,000-acre farm that grows sweet potatoes, almonds, peaches and walnuts, near Livingston April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Bob Weimer looks over a fallow field on his 1,000-acre farm that grows sweet potatoes, almonds, peaches and walnuts, near Livingston April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Bob Weimer looks over a fallow field on his 1,000-acre farm that grows sweet potatoes, almonds, peaches and walnuts, near Livingston April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
18 / 20
Workers pick strawberries in a field on a farm in Oxnard February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Workers pick strawberries in a field on a farm in Oxnard February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Workers pick strawberries in a field on a farm in Oxnard February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
A worker walks through farm fields in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A worker walks through farm fields in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A worker walks through farm fields in Los Banos May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Israeli settlers protest in West Bank

Israeli settlers protest in West Bank

Next Slideshows

Israeli settlers protest in West Bank

Israeli settlers protest in West Bank

Jewish settlers protest planned demolitions in the West Bank.

29 Jul 2015
Attack in Punjab

Attack in Punjab

Indian police overcame heavily armed men dressed in military fatigues after a gun battle that left at least 9 dead at a police station in Punjab.

28 Jul 2015
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has entered a more active phase.

28 Jul 2015
War zone work

War zone work

Despite Syria's ongoing civil war, civilians continue to work in factories, banks and shops across the divided nation.

28 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast