Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 20, 2015 | 11:30pm IST

California's dwindling pastures

A group of tule elk graze on the lawn of a home on D Ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. Ranchers and farmers who live and work within Point Reyes National Seashore want the free-roaming elk fenced in so their livestock do not have to compete for grass. Wildlife advocates and many park users are opposed after almost half of the majestic elks died while living in a fenced-in area in the northern part of the park. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A group of tule elk graze on the lawn of a home on D Ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. Ranchers and farmers who live and work within Point Reyes National Seashore want the free-roaming elk fenced in so their livestock...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A group of tule elk graze on the lawn of a home on D Ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. Ranchers and farmers who live and work within Point Reyes National Seashore want the free-roaming elk fenced in so their livestock do not have to compete for grass. Wildlife advocates and many park users are opposed after almost half of the majestic elks died while living in a fenced-in area in the northern part of the park. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
1 / 15
A herd of tule elk leap over a fence in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A herd of tule elk leap over a fence in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A herd of tule elk leap over a fence in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
2 / 15
Cattle graze in the pasture of D Ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Cattle graze in the pasture of D Ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Cattle graze in the pasture of D Ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
3 / 15
A sign is seen in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A sign is seen in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A sign is seen in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
4 / 15
The Point Reyes National Seashore is one of the few parks in America with agricultural operations, some of them dating back to the 1800s. They were purchased by the federal government to create the preserve and the lands were leased back to the same families for agriculture. In the 1970s, tule elk were reintroduced to the park. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

The Point Reyes National Seashore is one of the few parks in America with agricultural operations, some of them dating back to the 1800s. They were purchased by the federal government to create the preserve and the lands were leased back to the same...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
The Point Reyes National Seashore is one of the few parks in America with agricultural operations, some of them dating back to the 1800s. They were purchased by the federal government to create the preserve and the lands were leased back to the same families for agriculture. In the 1970s, tule elk were reintroduced to the park. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
5 / 15
The seashore is the only national park with tule elk, which are not found outside California. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

The seashore is the only national park with tule elk, which are not found outside California. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
The seashore is the only national park with tule elk, which are not found outside California. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
6 / 15
The state's tule elk population shrank by the 1800s to a handful of animals in southern California. As the population gradually rebounded, 10 elk were reintroduced in 1978 to the northern end of Point Reyes. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

The state's tule elk population shrank by the 1800s to a handful of animals in southern California. As the population gradually rebounded, 10 elk were reintroduced in 1978 to the northern end of Point Reyes. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
The state's tule elk population shrank by the 1800s to a handful of animals in southern California. As the population gradually rebounded, 10 elk were reintroduced in 1978 to the northern end of Point Reyes. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
7 / 15
A cattle drinking pond is seen on a ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A cattle drinking pond is seen on a ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A cattle drinking pond is seen on a ranch in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
8 / 15
In 1998 park workers transported 28 of the growing herd farther south. Those elk, which now number 212, split into two groups, including the 92 that migrated to grazing lands on three farms. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

In 1998 park workers transported 28 of the growing herd farther south. Those elk, which now number 212, split into two groups, including the 92 that migrated to grazing lands on three farms. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
In 1998 park workers transported 28 of the growing herd farther south. Those elk, which now number 212, split into two groups, including the 92 that migrated to grazing lands on three farms. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
9 / 15
Tule elk and cattle graze together in the D Ranch pasture in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tule elk and cattle graze together in the D Ranch pasture in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Tule elk and cattle graze together in the D Ranch pasture in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
10 / 15
A herd of tule elk stand in a group at a fence line in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A herd of tule elk stand in a group at a fence line in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A herd of tule elk stand in a group at a fence line in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
11 / 15
There are serious concerns, based on past experience, about erecting a giant fence. Point Reyes' northern herd has always been fenced off and its population dropped from 540 to 286 last year because, experts believe, old stock ponds the elk used for water dried up in the drought and left them to die of thirst. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

There are serious concerns, based on past experience, about erecting a giant fence. Point Reyes' northern herd has always been fenced off and its population dropped from 540 to 286 last year because, experts believe, old stock ponds the elk used for...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
There are serious concerns, based on past experience, about erecting a giant fence. Point Reyes' northern herd has always been fenced off and its population dropped from 540 to 286 last year because, experts believe, old stock ponds the elk used for water dried up in the drought and left them to die of thirst. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
12 / 15
Signs are posted along a highway near Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Signs are posted along a highway near Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Signs are posted along a highway near Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
13 / 15
A group of tule elk stand near a road in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A group of tule elk stand near a road in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A group of tule elk stand near a road in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
14 / 15
A tule elk stands on a hillside in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A tule elk stands on a hillside in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A tule elk stands on a hillside in Point Reyes National Seashore, California, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

Next Slideshows

Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

Children audition for The School of American Ballet in the Bronx.

20 Apr 2015
India this week

India this week

A pictorial look at India this week.

18 Apr 2015
The world's most influential people

The world's most influential people

Some of the world's most influential politicians, artists, business people and thinkers, as named by Time magazine.

18 Apr 2015
Myanmar's endangered haircut

Myanmar's endangered haircut

Before colonial rule, all of Myanmar's boys and girls wore their hair in an ancient style. Now, only one village still continues the tradition.

17 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast