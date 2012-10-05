California's overcrowded prisons
An inmate reads in his cell at Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmates walk through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An administrative segregation prisoner exercises by jumping off a toilet in a cage at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prisoners congregate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner
An inmate makes a phone call from his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An inmate looks out from his cell at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prisoners at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, housed in a gymnasium due to overcrowding, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An inmate stands in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Prisoners gather outside their cells in a standard cell block at San Quentin State Prison, December 6, 2004. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
An inmate is checked into the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A guard at San Quentin prison checking the doors of cells housing death row inmates, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan
Prisoners chat at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner
Inmates sit in a recreation room where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An inmate lies in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man looks at a wall with photos of the most dangerous death row inmates in the facility, inside the Adjustment Center at San Quentin, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan
Inmates walk around an exercise yard at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmate Jason Rutherford, 37, sits in his cell with other prisoners housed in a recreation room due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmates sit in a classroom at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An inmate in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An inmate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner
A doctor (top L) sits with inmates as they gather to play cards at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An inmate sits at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmate patients gather in a hallway at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An inmate talks on the phone in a gymnasium where he is housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
