California's overcrowded prisons

<p>An inmate reads in his cell at Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

An inmate reads in his cell at Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Chris Willis, 34, works out in the exercise yard at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Inmates walk through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates walk through San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An administrative segregation prisoner exercises by jumping off a toilet in a cage at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An administrative segregation prisoner exercises by jumping off a toilet in a cage at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Prisoners congregate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner </p>

Prisoners congregate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

<p>An inmate makes a phone call from his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An inmate makes a phone call from his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates sort laundry at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates stand in a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An inmate looks out from his cell at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

An inmate looks out from his cell at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Prisoners at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, housed in a gymnasium due to overcrowding, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Prisoners at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, housed in a gymnasium due to overcrowding, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>An inmate stands in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An inmate stands in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Prisoners gather outside their cells in a standard cell block at San Quentin State Prison, December 6, 2004. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis </p>

Prisoners gather outside their cells in a standard cell block at San Quentin State Prison, December 6, 2004. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

<p>An inmate is checked into the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An inmate is checked into the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A guard at San Quentin prison checking the doors of cells housing death row inmates, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan</p>

A guard at San Quentin prison checking the doors of cells housing death row inmates, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan

<p>Prisoners chat at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner</p>

Prisoners chat at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

<p>Inmates sit in a recreation room where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates sit in a recreation room where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An inmate lies in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

An inmate lies in his cell at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man looks at a wall with photos of the most dangerous death row inmates in the facility, inside the Adjustment Center at San Quentin, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan</p>

A man looks at a wall with photos of the most dangerous death row inmates in the facility, inside the Adjustment Center at San Quentin, October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan

<p>Inmates walk around an exercise yard at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates walk around an exercise yard at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Inmate Jason Rutherford, 37, sits in his cell with other prisoners housed in a recreation room due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmate Jason Rutherford, 37, sits in his cell with other prisoners housed in a recreation room due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Inmates sit in a classroom at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates sit in a classroom at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Inmates exercise at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An inmate in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

An inmate in his cell at the California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Inmates walk around a gymnasium where they are housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An inmate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner </p>

An inmate at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

<p>A doctor (top L) sits with inmates as they gather to play cards at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

A doctor (top L) sits with inmates as they gather to play cards at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>An inmate sits at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An inmate sits at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Inmate patients gather in a hallway at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Inmate patients gather in a hallway at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>An inmate talks on the phone in a gymnasium where he is housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An inmate talks on the phone in a gymnasium where he is housed due to overcrowding at the California Institution for Men state prison in Chino, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

