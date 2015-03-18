Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 18, 2015 | 7:35am IST

California's starving sea lions

A dead sea lion pup lies on a dock at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, California, March 17, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the federal agency coordinating the rescue said. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A dead sea lion pup lies on a dock at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, California, March 17, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A dead sea lion pup lies on a dock at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, California, March 17, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon be overwhelmed, the federal agency coordinating the rescue said. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
1 / 16
A pup lies with older sea lions at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for food, leaving their young behind for longer periods. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

A pup lies with older sea lions at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A pup lies with older sea lions at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for food, leaving their young behind for longer periods. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
2 / 16
Animal Care Specialist Nicole Simon carries a malnourished sea lion as her team help tube feed 60 recently rescued pups at Sea World in San Diego, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Animal Care Specialist Nicole Simon carries a malnourished sea lion as her team help tube feed 60 recently rescued pups at Sea World in San Diego, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Animal Care Specialist Nicole Simon carries a malnourished sea lion as her team help tube feed 60 recently rescued pups at Sea World in San Diego, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 16
This year, a record 1,450 starving pups have been rescued in Southern California. Mary Beth Steen, director of development for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, said the center has taken in 285 animals � 10 times last year's final tally of 28 and double the count for 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

This year, a record 1,450 starving pups have been rescued in Southern California. Mary Beth Steen, director of development for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, said the center has taken in 285 animals � 10 times last year's final...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
This year, a record 1,450 starving pups have been rescued in Southern California. Mary Beth Steen, director of development for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, said the center has taken in 285 animals � 10 times last year's final tally of 28 and double the count for 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 16
After being tube fed a mixture of food and water, a malnourished sea lion pup rests in the arms of an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

After being tube fed a mixture of food and water, a malnourished sea lion pup rests in the arms of an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
After being tube fed a mixture of food and water, a malnourished sea lion pup rests in the arms of an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 16
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions at SeaWorld, an animal care specialist looks over malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. Last Friday, SeaWorld shut down its sea lion shows so that the San Diego-based company could use the staff and facilities � including building two temporary pools for the pups � in anticipation of more rescues. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions at SeaWorld, an animal care specialist looks over malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. Last Friday, SeaWorld shut down its sea lion shows so that the San Diego-based...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions at SeaWorld, an animal care specialist looks over malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. Last Friday, SeaWorld shut down its sea lion shows so that the San Diego-based company could use the staff and facilities � including building two temporary pools for the pups � in anticipation of more rescues. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 16
A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. The pups are usually born in June and July, and nurse until January, remaining on shore while their mothers go to sea for food, according to David Bard of the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, which has taken in more than 330 of the starving pups since January. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. The pups are usually born in June and July, and nurse until January, remaining on shore while their mothers go to sea for food, according...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. The pups are usually born in June and July, and nurse until January, remaining on shore while their mothers go to sea for food, according to David Bard of the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, which has taken in more than 330 of the starving pups since January. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 16
A rescued sea lion pup is tube fed a mixture of food and water by an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. NOAA scientists believe that the mothers aren�t easily finding food and are staying away longer than the normal one- to two-day journey because of changes in water temperature. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A rescued sea lion pup is tube fed a mixture of food and water by an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. NOAA scientists believe that the mothers aren�t easily finding food and are staying away longer than the normal one- to two-day...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A rescued sea lion pup is tube fed a mixture of food and water by an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. NOAA scientists believe that the mothers aren�t easily finding food and are staying away longer than the normal one- to two-day journey because of changes in water temperature. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 16
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. At some point, the pups seem to be heading out to sea on their own, and washing up starving and exhausted on California beaches in record numbers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. At some point, the pups seem to be heading out to sea on their own, and washing up starving and exhausted on California beaches in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. At some point, the pups seem to be heading out to sea on their own, and washing up starving and exhausted on California beaches in record numbers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 16
Two elephant seal pups named Chowder (L) and Lobster rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Two elephant seal pups named Chowder (L) and Lobster rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Two elephant seal pups named Chowder (L) and Lobster rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 16
A rescued malnourished sea lion rests in the sun at Sea World in San Diego. SeaWorld has taken in nearly 500 of the starving animals, according to SeaWorld spokeswoman Kelly Terry. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A rescued malnourished sea lion rests in the sun at Sea World in San Diego. SeaWorld has taken in nearly 500 of the starving animals, according to SeaWorld spokeswoman Kelly Terry. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A rescued malnourished sea lion rests in the sun at Sea World in San Diego. SeaWorld has taken in nearly 500 of the starving animals, according to SeaWorld spokeswoman Kelly Terry. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 16
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions a SeaWorld, an animal care specialist feeds malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions a SeaWorld, an animal care specialist feeds malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions a SeaWorld, an animal care specialist feeds malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 16
A rescued malnourished sea lion is manually fed a fish at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A rescued malnourished sea lion is manually fed a fish at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A rescued malnourished sea lion is manually fed a fish at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 16
Sea lion pups rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sea lion pups rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Sea lion pups rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 16
Animal Care Specialists help feed malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Animal Care Specialists help feed malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Animal Care Specialists help feed malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 16
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after they were rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after they were rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after they were rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

Next Slideshows

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the world.

18 Mar 2015
Animals with prosthetics

Animals with prosthetics

Creatures big and small walk and swim again with one-of-a-kind solutions.

18 Mar 2015
The games politicians play

The games politicians play

Political figures work up a sweat for the cameras.

17 Mar 2015
The fighting priest

The fighting priest

Father Pierre Pepper has spent the last two months training for an amateur boxing match to raise proceeds for charity.

17 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast