California's starving sea lions
A dead sea lion pup lies on a dock at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, California, March 17, 2015. Animal rescue centers in California are being inundated with stranded, starving sea lion pups, raising the possibility that the facilities could soon...more
A pup lies with older sea lions at the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey. The precise cause is not clear, but scientists believe the sea lions are suffering from a scarcity of natural prey that forces nursing mothers to venture farther out to sea for...more
Animal Care Specialist Nicole Simon carries a malnourished sea lion as her team help tube feed 60 recently rescued pups at Sea World in San Diego, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
This year, a record 1,450 starving pups have been rescued in Southern California. Mary Beth Steen, director of development for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, said the center has taken in 285 animals � 10 times last year's final...more
After being tube fed a mixture of food and water, a malnourished sea lion pup rests in the arms of an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions at SeaWorld, an animal care specialist looks over malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. Last Friday, SeaWorld shut down its sea lion shows so that the San Diego-based...more
A sea lion pup swims in its enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. The pups are usually born in June and July, and nurse until January, remaining on shore while their mothers go to sea for food, according...more
A rescued sea lion pup is tube fed a mixture of food and water by an animal care specialist at Sea World in San Diego. NOAA scientists believe that the mothers aren�t easily finding food and are staying away longer than the normal one- to two-day...more
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. At some point, the pups seem to be heading out to sea on their own, and washing up starving and exhausted on California beaches in...more
Two elephant seal pups named Chowder (L) and Lobster rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A rescued malnourished sea lion rests in the sun at Sea World in San Diego. SeaWorld has taken in nearly 500 of the starving animals, according to SeaWorld spokeswoman Kelly Terry. REUTERS/Mike Blake
In one of two pools built specifically to deal with rescued sea lions a SeaWorld, an animal care specialist feeds malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A rescued malnourished sea lion is manually fed a fish at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sea lion pups rest in their enclosure after being rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Animal Care Specialists help feed malnourished sea lions at Sea World in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sea lion pups are pictured in their enclosure after they were rescued at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the world.
Animals with prosthetics
Creatures big and small walk and swim again with one-of-a-kind solutions.
The games politicians play
Political figures work up a sweat for the cameras.
The fighting priest
Father Pierre Pepper has spent the last two months training for an amateur boxing match to raise proceeds for charity.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.