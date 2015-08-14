Edition:
California's summer of fire

Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California, July 30, 2015. Experts have predicted an unusually active and destructive wildfire season in California as the state grapples with a fourth year of crippling drought. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A firefighter from the Plumas Hotshots passes a backfire while battling the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Properties destroyed by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Flames from the Jerusalem Fire consume a sign containing addresses to homes along Morgan Valley Road in Lake County, California August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Firefighters on the ground and in the air scramble to battle spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Smoke rises from charred trees are seen along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Members of El Carrizo Hot Shots crew cut a fire line through the night to try to contain the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Flames spread through the forest in the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Firefighters race to battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Fire personnel trucks are shown along a road in a burned out area of the Washington Fire near Markleeville, California in this handout photo released to Reuters June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Call/ Nevada Department of Forestry/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Firefighters battle the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
The remains of a burned structure is seen at the site of the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A resident watches as fire burns at the entrance to his property along Morgan Valley Road in Lake County, California, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Vehicles drive through a brush fire burning on the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway in Los Angeles, California August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Evacuated resident Raymond Padilla, of Cache Creek, sits with his dog at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A Cal Fire firefighter races to move a truck before it's overrun at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Charred vegetation is seen on a hill near Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Cal Fire firefighters monitor a backfire during the Rocky Fire near Clearake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A firefighter from Long Beach, California, rescues a dog that was tied to a fence at a home along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Firefighters battle the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A firefighter from the Plumas Hotshots sets a backfire while battling the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A lizard crawls on ground charred by the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A firefighter watches for spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Los Angeles county firefighters battle a wildfire called the Pine Fire in Wrightwood, California July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Inmate firefighters stand along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
The remains of a vehicle burned by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Cal Fire Engineer Clint Singleton monitors a hotspot from a hill during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A burnt address sign is seen after the Jerusalem Fire in Lake County, California August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
