Calling all phone booths
Pippin, his Playa name, chats on the phone during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man looks at a public telephone booth painted by Brazilian artist Juarez Fagundes during the Call Parade art exhibition in Sao Paulo July 7, 2012. The Call Parade is a street art exhibition involving 100 artists who decorated and painted 100 public...more
A man dressed in traditional Ukrainian Cossack clothes smokes in a phonebooth during a rally to support EU integration in Kiev December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Workers use a crane to remove one of the country's last phone boxes during a symbolic ceremony in Antwerp, Belgium, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Snow sticks to the side of telephone boxes at a salvage yard near Nutts Corner in County Antrim, Northern Ireland March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A resident talks on a public phone next to debris left by Hurricane Ike in Galveston, Texas September 14, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Serbian man in a boat checks if the phone works in a phone booth on the overflowing Sava river in Belgrade April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester smashes the glass of a telephone box during an illegal demonstration in Amoribieta, Spain, August 11, 2007. REUTERS/Vincent West
A homeless woman seeks shelter from the rain in a telephone booth along a street in central Moscow, October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth uses a public phone as he holds a push cart with food during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Two workers eat their dinner inside of a phone booth as rain approaches in Shanghai, China, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Duncan Berry holds the door open as his children Jemima (R) and Hugo choose books from the village phone box in Marton cum Grafton, northern England October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A man stands in a phone box in front of graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
People queue outside a building to sell shares of the Safaricom Initial Public Offer (IPO) in Nairobi June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna
An inmate talks on the phone at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People line up in front of public telephone booths at Shibuya station in Tokyo March 11, 2011. REUTERS/YOMIURI
A man carries his slippers and belongings as he wades through a flooded street at Srimahaphot district in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
An 80-year-old barber washes the hair of a migrant worker customer at his outdoor shop in downtown Shanghai July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Resident Simon Rolfe makes a phone call at a phone box which was damaged by Cyclone Glenda in Onslow, 1,390 km (860 miles) north of Perth, Australia March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
A priest makes a phone call from a phone box outside the Vatican in Rome March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
