Pictures | Mon Jan 19, 2015 | 11:28pm IST

Camel wrestling

Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, January 18, 2015. Hundreds of wrestling camels competed in the annual event watched by thousands of enthusiasts in western Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A wrestling camel walks around the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Spectators gather to watch the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A camel owner stands next to his camel as he waits for the start of the Camel Beauty Contest ahead of the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Spectators gather amidst smoke from barbecues to watch the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A wrestling camel walks around the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A camel owner stands next to his camel as he waits for the start of the Camel Beauty Contest ahead of the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
A wrestling camel walks around the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A camel owner stands next to his camel as he waits for the start of the Camel Beauty Contest ahead of the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Wrestling camels walk around the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Spectators gather to watch the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A camel owner stands next to his camel as he waits for the start of the Camel Beauty Contest ahead of the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A camel owner stands next to his camel as he waits for the start of the Camel Beauty Contest ahead of the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
Wrestling camels walk around the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
A wrestling camel is pictured before the start of the Camel Beauty Contest ahead of the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
A camel owner stands next to his camel as he waits for the start of the Camel Beauty Contest ahead of the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
A camel owner stands next to his camel as he waits for the start of the Camel Beauty Contest ahead of the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
