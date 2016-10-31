Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 1, 2016 | 1:11am IST

Campaign costumes

A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dressed in a ketchup costume appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dressed in a ketchup costume appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dressed in a ketchup costume appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 17
Zombie Donald Trump, Elliott Vanskike (L) and Zombie Trump supporter, Julie Schmid (R) of Takoma Park, Maryland kiss during the annual Silver Spring Zombie Walk before Halloween in Silver Spring, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Zombie Donald Trump, Elliott Vanskike (L) and Zombie Trump supporter, Julie Schmid (R) of Takoma Park, Maryland kiss during the annual Silver Spring Zombie Walk before Halloween in Silver Spring, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Zombie Donald Trump, Elliott Vanskike (L) and Zombie Trump supporter, Julie Schmid (R) of Takoma Park, Maryland kiss during the annual Silver Spring Zombie Walk before Halloween in Silver Spring, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
2 / 17
Men dressed up as characters from the Blues Brothers movie look at a photo on a phone before U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hanger in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Men dressed up as characters from the Blues Brothers movie look at a photo on a phone before U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hanger in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Men dressed up as characters from the Blues Brothers movie look at a photo on a phone before U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hanger in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 17
A man dressed as Batman attends a demonstration on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before the last 2016 U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A man dressed as Batman attends a demonstration on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before the last 2016 U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A man dressed as Batman attends a demonstration on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before the last 2016 U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 17
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump supporters dressed as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd watch at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump supporters dressed as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd watch at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump supporters dressed as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd watch at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 17
An activist by the name of DJ Quacker walks through Trump Tower while demonstrating for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to release his tax forms, in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An activist by the name of DJ Quacker walks through Trump Tower while demonstrating for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to release his tax forms, in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
An activist by the name of DJ Quacker walks through Trump Tower while demonstrating for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to release his tax forms, in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 17
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dressed as the Statue of Liberty appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dressed as the Statue of Liberty appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump dressed as the Statue of Liberty appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 17
A youth in a pumpkin outfit poses for a photo as he waits for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A youth in a pumpkin outfit poses for a photo as he waits for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
A youth in a pumpkin outfit poses for a photo as he waits for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 17
Karen Stuhr, 46, (R) wears a Nasty Woman t-shirt and a mask of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as Rebecca Alber, 46, wears a Bad Hombre costume as they prepare to compete during the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Karen Stuhr, 46, (R) wears a Nasty Woman t-shirt and a mask of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as Rebecca Alber, 46, wears a Bad Hombre costume as they prepare to compete during the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Karen Stuhr, 46, (R) wears a Nasty Woman t-shirt and a mask of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as Rebecca Alber, 46, wears a Bad Hombre costume as they prepare to compete during the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 17
A person wearing an elephant costume is seen before a campaign town hall with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio at the Beaufort Center for the Arts in Beaufort, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A person wearing an elephant costume is seen before a campaign town hall with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio at the Beaufort Center for the Arts in Beaufort, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A person wearing an elephant costume is seen before a campaign town hall with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio at the Beaufort Center for the Arts in Beaufort, South Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
10 / 17
A demonstrator in a Trump costume joins people in a protest against Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump on the sidewalk, outside of the grand opening of his new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A demonstrator in a Trump costume joins people in a protest against Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump on the sidewalk, outside of the grand opening of his new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A demonstrator in a Trump costume joins people in a protest against Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump on the sidewalk, outside of the grand opening of his new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 17
A person wearing an orange jumpsuit and dressed as Hillary Clinton stands outside the venue of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person wearing an orange jumpsuit and dressed as Hillary Clinton stands outside the venue of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A person wearing an orange jumpsuit and dressed as Hillary Clinton stands outside the venue of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 17
A man in a penis costume stands outside Trump Tower where Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump lives in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man in a penis costume stands outside Trump Tower where Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump lives in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A man in a penis costume stands outside Trump Tower where Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump lives in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 17
Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
14 / 17
A man wears a mask depicting Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton while holding a doll depicting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A man wears a mask depicting Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton while holding a doll depicting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A man wears a mask depicting Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton while holding a doll depicting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
15 / 17
A woman in a U.S. flag themed dress poses for photos as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman in a U.S. flag themed dress poses for photos as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A woman in a U.S. flag themed dress poses for photos as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks on stage during a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 17
A man who identified himself as Critter stands dressed as a clown in the audience during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man who identified himself as Critter stands dressed as a clown in the audience during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A man who identified himself as Critter stands dressed as a clown in the audience during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Asheville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Clinton's inner circle

Clinton's inner circle

Next Slideshows

Clinton's inner circle

Clinton's inner circle

The members of Hillary Clinton's campaign team.

31 Oct 2016
Risky escape from Islamic State in Iraq

Risky escape from Islamic State in Iraq

People escape from a village in Iraq along a route where Islamic State snipers three days earlier had shot dead a couple seeking freedom from their rule.

31 Oct 2016
Air strikes on Yemen prison

Air strikes on Yemen prison

An air raid by an Arab coalition killed 60 people in Yemen, including inmates of a prison near the city of Hodeida, medical sources said.

31 Oct 2016
More earthquakes rock Italy

More earthquakes rock Italy

A powerful earthquake strikes Italy in the same central regions that have been rocked by repeated tremors over the past two months, with more homes and churches...

31 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast