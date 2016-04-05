Campaign cuisine
Ted Cruz eats ice cream with his wife Heidi during a campaign stop at the Glorioso's Italian Market in Milwaukee. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump talks with the media as he stops in for breakfast at Miss Katie's Diner, while campaigning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
John Kasich eats a slice of pizza with Eric Ulrich (L), New York City Council member for the 32nd District of Queens, and former Congressman Bob Turner at Gino's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane sit down for a meal at Key's Cafe in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton looks at the pastries at Avalon coffee shop during a campaign stop in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
John Kasich grabs a quick breakfast after speaking at a town hall meeting at Applewood House of Pancakes in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ted Cruz and his family eat a traditional fish fry dinner at Rite Place restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Hillary Clinton picks up an order of drinks at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump eats the whipped cream off of his hot chocolate at the Chez-Vauchon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bernie Sanders looks over a menu during a stop at Key's Cafe in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz greets diners after speaking during a campaign stop at Lindy's Diner in Keene, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
