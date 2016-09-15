Edition:
Camping out for an iPhone

Customers camp outside the Apple flagship Australian store in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Customers from Belarus wait beside their tents outside an Apple store in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Masashi Miyaji (R) reacts after he is told that Apple's new iPhone 7 in the new jet black color has sold out by Apple store staff. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Customers camp outside the Apple store in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
People wait for the iPhone 7 release in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
People line up in front of the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Customers wait beside their tents outside an Apple store in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Pedestrians walk past customers camped outside the Apple store in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Customers wait beside their tents outside the Apple store in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Customers outside the Apple store in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
